Wichita State’s AfterShocks shake off slow start to beat Ex-Pats and advance in TBT

The Roundhouse was rocking, all of the biggest names in recent Shocker basketball lore were in the building and the AfterShocks were doing their best to close out the family reunion with a victory.

Not bad for a Friday night in July.

The AfterShocks, a Wichita State men’s basketball alumni team, shook off a slow start and hung on in a thrilling finish to win 60-53 over the Ex-Pats, an alumni team of Patriot League players.

The AfterShocks continue their pursuit of the $1 million grand prize and advance to the Round of 32 in TBT play, where they will play an old Missouri Valley Conference foe, the Blue Crew from Creighton, in a 3 p.m. game Sunday at Koch Arena.

Entering the Elam Ending, a unique close to games used by TBT, the target score was set at 60 with the AfterShocks clinging to a 52-51 lead over the Ex-Pats after trading blow-for-blow with them for the second half.

The AfterShocks executed a perfect Elam Ending, scoring eight points on three possessions to win it on a walk-off layup from Rashard Kelly after an impressive wrap-around pass from Tyrus McGee. The AfterShocks were boosted by back-to-back three-pointers from Zach Brown and Conner Frankamp, which gave them a 58-51 lead after two possessions of play.

Kelly led the team in scoring with 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, while Frankamp added 15 points on 5 of 9 shooting with four assists. Despite shooting under 38% from the field, the AfterShocks were able to grind their way to the victory.

The first half was an ice-cold shooting performance from the AfterShocks, who shot just under 22% from the field (7 for 32) and going just 2 for 20 on three-pointers, the AfterShocks only trailed the Ex-Pats 21-19 headed into halftime.

In a mix of first-game jitters and just plain cold shooting, the AfterShocks struggled to piece together any kind of scoring run. But they remained in the game thanks to a vacuum-like rebounding performance from Rashard Kelly (nine first-half rebounds) and some solid defending of their own.

It only took 30 seconds into the third quarter for the AfterShocks to re-gain control of the lead, as Frankamp drilled his first of two triples in the quarter. A Kelly rebound and pass ahead to Markis McDuffie for a layup extended the AfterShocks’ lead to 26-23.

A three-pointer from Tyrus McGee, one of three non-Shockers, pushed the AfterShocks to their largest lead of the game, 38-33, with 1:36 remaining in the third quarter.

After trailing for 16 of 18 minutes in the first half, the AfterShocks played with the lead for the majority of the third quarter and took a 40-36 lead into the final frame.