K-State alumni, Purple & Black, drop TBT opener on a wild Elam Ending finish

Kamau Stokes scored 12 points with four assists for the K-State alumni team, Purple & Black, in a loss to the Blue Crew on Friday. Courtesy

It was heartbreak once again for the Kansas State men’s basketball alumni team, Purple & Black, in the first game of The Basketball Tournament at Koch Arena.

With K-State just one point away from the target score in the Elam Ending, Deverell Biggs of the Blue Crew was fouled and banked in an improbable three-pointer as the shot clock expired to win it, 60-59, for the Creighton alumni team on Friday afternoon.

If the shot would have missed, Biggs would have had three free throws to potentially win it — instead the shot went in and the game was suddenly over with the K-State alumni team in disbelief. The shot would end up as the No. 2 play on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays for Friday.

“It was very frustrating,” said Purple & Black coach Jordan Henriquez. “I wasn’t frustrated so much at the (foul), but I was frustrated that the shot went in. We guarded him straight up and a foul was called and unfortunately, we didn’t get another possession. But that’s the Elam Ending for you. That’s the name of this game.”

It was a disappointing loss for Purple & Black, which led 52-48 entering the Elam Ending with the target score set for 60. A three-pointer from Marquis Addison put Purple & Black ahead, 57-53, and just one triple away from winning.

But Purple & Black missed a potential game-winner, then turned the ball over — their last of an astounding 23 turnovers — before the Blue Crew tied the game at 57. Thomas Gipson scored a layup for Purple & Black to go up 59-57, but Biggs would deliver the dagger on the very next possession.

“We played good defense the whole possession,” said Purple & Black’s Kamau Stokes, who finished with 12 points and four assists, but also four turnovers. “He threw up a shot and it went in off the glass. You can’t really be that mad about it. Of course we didn’t want to go home, but we made some mistakes. We shouldn’t be turning the ball over like that.”

Biggs, who scored 14 points for the Blue Crew, said afterward he couldn’t explain how the corner shot went in off the glass.

“Honestly, I don’t know what I was thinking so you can’t ask me that because I don’t know,” Biggs said. “I don’t think before I play, I just play. I would say it was luck, but luck has never gone my way ever in my life, so man, it was just a great shot.”

Both teams struggled to score for the majority of the game, but Purple & Black opened the third quarter on an 8-0 run to take a 35-31 lead. Gipson (team-high 19 points) delivered most of the production, taking advantage of his size and strength in the post.

Despite the loss, the K-State alums said they had a great experience and were looking forward to doing it again next summer.

“It was a great experience and I appreciate everyone coming together in a short amount of time and making this work,” Henriquez said. “I appreciate the K-State coaches for allowing us to come in this week and put in some work too. It was fun.”

“It was a lot of fun to see former guys who went to K-State before me on the team,” Stokes added. “We got to spend some time with the younger guys to earlier this week. This whole trip has been fun for me. It was a great experience and next year I’ll probably do it again.”