Wichita State pitcher Aaron Haase is the only Shocker taken in 2021 MLB Draft

Wichita State sophomore pitcher Aaron Haase was the only Shocker selected in the 2021 MLB Draft. Courtesy

Wichita State sophomore pitcher Aaron Haase was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 17th round of the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday.

Haase was the only Shocker taken in this year’s draft and was the second WSU player drafted under head coach Eric Wedge. The native of Amarillo, Texas as the 495th overall pick in the draft.

He is coming off a breakout 2021 season on the mound when he finished with a 2-1 record, 1.78 earned run average and led the American Athletic Conference with eight saves. Haase earned first team all-AAC honors as a relief pitcher.