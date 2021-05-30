Wichita State Shockers

‘Worthy of notice’: Wichita State baseball proud of first season under Eric Wedge

Wichita State freshman starting pitcher Jace Kaminska delivered another gem on the mound to help the Shockers stay alive in the AAC tournament, although they ultimately saw their time come to an end on Friday.
The Wichita State baseball team saw its 2021 season come to an end on Friday in a 12-2 loss to Tulane in the American Athletic Conference tournament in Clearwater, Florida.

In the first full season under manager Eric Wedge, the Shockers compiled a 31-23 record. WSU had several notable accomplishments:

“What we accomplished already this season is something worthy of notice,” Wedge said. “We’ve made significant improvements this year from the recent past and we just had five guys make the all-conference team. That’s a big step in the right direction. I’m proud of the way this team has won different types of ball games and competed the way they’ve competed.”

The encouraging news is that WSU only graduates four seniors: outfielder Corrigan Bartlett and pitchers Preston Snavely, Tommy Barnhouse and Gareth Stroh.

It is unclear what juniors who are seniors academically, like Wallace, Garrett Kocis, Ross Cadena, Liam Eddy and Hunter Gibson, will choose to do for next season. But if that core returns for a final year with the Shockers, they should be back in contention for a top spot in the AAC standings.

