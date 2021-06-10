Pair of Wichita State Shockers track and field athletes earn NCAA All-American status

Wichita State junior Antonio Norman earned second team All-American status in the 110-meter hurdles with a 16th-place finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships on Wednesday. Courtesy

A pair of Wichita State track and field athletes earned All-American status on Wednesday at the NCAA Outdoor Championships at historic Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Michael Bryan, a senior from Wamego, capped off a historic season in the men’s hammer throw with a 12th-place finish, while WSU junior Antonio Norman finished 16th in the men’s 110-meter hurdles. Both athletes earned second team All-American honors.

“These two guys both had remarkable collegiate seasons,” WSU track and field coach Steve Rainbolt told GoShockers.com. “To finish off the championship season with each of them achieving second team All-American status was absolutely fabulous. It’s a very proud day for Shocker track and field.”

Bryan, who finished runner-up at the AAC Championships, capped off a tremendous spring season where he broke the school record in the hammer throw four separate times. His best throw on Wednesday (229 feet, 11 inches) was less than a foot away from qualifying for the finals.

For Norman, his success in the 110 hurdles was a pleasant surprise considering it was the first time in his collegiate career he had competed in the race. Norman ran under 14 seconds in all nine starts this spring, while he took third in the high hurdles at the conference meet and ran 13.63 at the NCAA West Regional to move up to third in school history. He took 16th on Wednesday with a time of 13.88.

The NCAA Championships conclude the spring season for the Shockers, although they will have a handful of current and former athletes attempt to qualify at the U.S. Olympic Trials from June 18-27 in Eugene, Oregon.