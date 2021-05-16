Who, when and where Wichita State Shockers softball is playing in the NCAA Regionals

The Wichita State softball team, the double champions of the American Athletic Conference, earned the program’s fifth NCAA Regional berth on Sunday night. Courtesy

The Wichita State softball team learned its pay-off for the best season in program history: a trip to the Norman Regional to face the overall No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the Oklahoma Sooners.

For a team that entered with a top-25 national ranking, a No. 24 RPI and both championships from the American Athletic Conference, the Shockers expected a better placement from the NCAA selection committee. Instead, they were given the least-ideal No. 2 seed in the bracket.

No. 2 seed WSU (39-11-1) will play its first game in the double-elimination tournament against No. 3 seed Texas A&M (31-21), the 10th-place team from the SEC, at Hynes Field in Norma, Okla. at 5 p.m. Friday with the game broadcast on ESPN2. Meanwhile, the No. 1-ranked Sooners (45-2) will play No. 4 seed Morgan State (23-15).

The teams will play on Friday and Saturday with the championship game on Sunday. The 16 winners of each regional will then advance to the Super Regional round.

WSU played for a regional championship at Arkansas back in 2018 for the first time in program history. With a souped-up offense and even better pitching, that’s again the expectation for the Shockers.