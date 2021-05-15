Twice as nice: Wichita State Shockers softball wins the AAC tournament championship

The Wichita State softball team completed a championship sweep after winning the AAC regular season title. The Shockers won the AAC tournament title on Saturday in a win over UCF. Courtesy

The Wichita State softball team completed a championship sweep in the American Athletic Conference on Saturday.

After winning the AAC regular season title for the first time in program history, the Shockers won the AAC tournament title in Tulsa on Saturday for the first time in program history with a 7-4 win over Central Florida. It is the second time WSU has completed a championship sweep, last winning both Missouri Valley titles in 2016.

With a top-25 ranking, a top-30 RPI and two AAC championships, the Shockers (39-11-1) expect to receive a No. 2 seed in an NCAA Regional when the postseason field is announced on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. Sunday.

It was a familiar winning formula for WSU, which has the third-most home runs in the country, as the Shockers scored all seven runs in the championship game on Saturday on three home runs.

WSU recovered from a shaky start, trailing 3-0 after the top of the third inning, when freshman Addison Barnard added to her single-season school record with her 21st long ball of the season, this one a two-run shot in the bottom of the third inning to provide WSU with its first sign of life.

The Shockers took control of the game in the fifth inning when Sydney McKinney reached on a single, Barnard drew a walk, then senior Madison Perrigan, the all-time career leader in home runs, bombed one over the left-field fence for a three-run shot to put WSU up 5-3. One out later, Ryleigh Buck skied a two-run home run over the center-field fence for a 7-3 lead.

Bailey Lange earned the win in the circle, allowing four earned runs in six innings, while Caitlin Bingham closed out the game in the seventh inning.