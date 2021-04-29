From Nebraska farm girl to Wichita State home run hero, Addison Barnard becomes star

Wichita State softball freshman Addison Barnard has had a record-setting debut season, capturing the program’s single-season records for home runs (19) and runs batted in (51) already. Courtesy

It’s not every day you recruit a farm girl from a tiny town in Nebraska with the speed, quick hands and bat speed of Addison Barnard.

So yes, Wichita State softball coach Kristi Bredbenner can still remember her first impression of Barnard after watching her on the summer circuit.

“She played basketball and softball and ran track in high school, then played competitive softball in summer and worked on the farm with her dad,” Bredbenner said. “When you look at all of those things, you know she’s a blue-collar kid and would thrive in our program. To me, it was a no-brainer. Those types of kids are the ones that have the most success in my opinion because they’re willing to put in the work.”

Bredbenner knew she was getting a steal in Barnard, but the coach could have never imagined the impact the freshman would make in her first season. As a true freshman, Barnard has already broken WSU’s single-season record for home runs (19) and runs batted in (51) and ranks top-five nationally in both categories (third in RBIs and fifth in home runs). On Thursday, she was named a finalist for the NFCA National Freshman of the Year award.

Barnard has been a crucial piece in the Shockers’ explosive offense, which has shattered the program’s team home run record, and allowed WSU (34-9-1) to enter this weekend’s conference series finale at Tulsa with a chance to win its first American Athletic Conference title and earn a NCAA Regional bid.

“I don’t know if Addie ever realized how good she potentially could be and that’s what I like about her,” Bredbenner said. “I think a steal is a great word for it. But she’s also just a great fit for us.”

Here’s the story of the journey of a Nebraska farm girl who is now rewriting the Shocker history books.

An unlikely start to a power-hitting career

Barnard started playing competitive softball at age 7 and was coached by her mother, Deann,

She was athletically gifted at an early age and was a standout player from the start, although back then she was known more as a dominant pitcher. When she started playing in the summer at age 10 for coach Gary Lytle, who would also be her coach in high school, Addison was already beginning to separate herself from players in her area.

“She was the type of athlete you don’t see come along too often in a town like Beatrice,” Lytle said.

But a record-breaking power hitter? Not even she saw that one coming.

“I always thought of myself as more of a base-hit hitter,” Addison Barnard said. “When I got to high school, I started hitting home runs and that’s when I realized maybe I was more on the power side. But I never really focused on hitting home runs. I guess as I got older, I got stronger and became more of a power hitter.”

Barnard hit 14 home runs as a freshman in high school at Beatrice, which was stunning to her mother.

“It was so impressive, but you kind of think maybe it’s a fluky thing,” Deann Barnard said. “She was this 14-year-old going up against 18-year-olds. You don’t think it can happen, but then it did. Over and over and over again. It was kind of amazing. She just continued and it hasn’t stopped since.”

By her senior year, Addison Barnard had earned a reputation as such a dangerous hitter that teams began intentionally walking her. Lytle, her high school coach, responded by putting her first in the lineup — teams still decided to walk her to begin games. Still, Addison finished hitting .667 with 17 home runs her senior year, led Beatrice to a pair of runner-up state finishes and finished as Beatrice’s all-time home run leader with 61 career long balls.

Life on the farm develops home-run power

When other softball players were playing in national showcase events in the summer, Barnard wasn’t always there.

Raised on her family’s farm in Beatrice, Barnard’s duties included taking care of cows, washing and feeding them twice a day. On certain weekends in the summer, Barnard would skip national softball tournaments to show cows at the county fair.

“It was important to us and to her because we felt like it taught her responsibility,” Deann Barnard said.

Life on the farm is where many coaches suspect is where Addison gained the strength that has transformed her into one of the top power hitters in the country.

At 5-foot-6, Barnard isn’t an imposing figure. If you didn’t look at her stats before a game, she would not stand out as the one you would think is one of the most dangerous hitters nationwide. But her strength is deceiving.

“She’s got these fast-twitch muscles and is just a very, very strong kid,” said Lytle, her high school coach. “She’s not a big, heavy kid, but she’s just well-built and has muscles where you need them. I’d challenge you to try to go arm wrestle her.”

WSU teammate Madison Perrigan, the program’s all-time home run leader, noticed the same thing when Barnard arrived last fall. It hasn’t been a surprise to her teammates that the freshman has been mashing this spring.

“It was pretty obvious right when she came in that Addy had a lot of raw power,” Perrigan said. “You can see it in her arms and the way she works in the weight room. It’s not always about how big you are. It’s also about how smart she is at the plate and how confident she is. I think having this much success as a freshman has helped increase that confidence even more.”

Great hand-eye coordination combined with quick hands and tremendous bat swing is what Bredbenner says makes Barnard so good.

“To say she has quick hands is an understatement,” Bredbenner said. “She’s strong. She’s athletic. She’s a farm kid. She just goes up there and swings hard every single time. She’s not going to miss out on an opportunity to hit the ball hard. Those are the things you look for in a great hitter.”

A perfect fit at WSU

One thing to know about Barnard is that she has a no-frills type of personality, which is a big reason how she ended up at Wichita State.

Her hometown coaches believe she had the ability that would have attracted schools from the Big Ten and Big 12. Bredbenner even agrees. But Barnard was never enamored with the recruiting process and wasn’t concerned about racking up Division I offers.

She knew what she wanted — a good program that was close enough for her family in Beatrice to come watch her play, but not too big where a small-town girl would feel out of place. Wichita State was the perfect fit and Barnard said she never really entertained other offers before or after committing to the Shockers as a sophomore.

“I was actually frustrated with her because during the recruiting process she would never want to miss the other sports and practices,” Deann Barnard said. “So she never wanted to take visits anywhere else.”

“I was kind of hoping maybe somewhere like Oklahoma State would take a look at her, but honestly she was always excited about Wichita State,” Lytle said. “Coach Bredbenner did a really good job recruiting her because she never really spent a lot of time thinking about anywhere else.”

Bredbenner had hit the recruiting lottery. Not only did WSU land a prospect who would quickly prove to be one of the nation’s top hitters, but she came to the program without a shred of ego. Barnard privately told friends and family that she had no expectations of playing full-time this season.

“I knew we had a lot of really good returners with so much experience,” Barnard said. “I figured I might not get any time and I would have to wait my turn. I thought maybe they could use me as a pinch hitter and a base runner.”

When she started WSU’s first game, her family was shocked.

“Addie is a very quite and humble person, so we had no idea that she would be playing,” Deann Barnard said. “She never said a word about it.”

Now she’s hitting .323 with a team-high 105 total bases and .808 slugging percentage, not to mention a pair of school records in her first season.

Not that you would ever know talking to her.

“I honestly didn’t even know I had the RBI record until someone told me about it,” Barnard said. “I think there’s a place outside of softball where I’ll be able to take some time and think, ‘Wow, that’s so awesome.’ But during the season, I don’t really think about that stuff. I’m just trying to do my best to help my team be successful.”