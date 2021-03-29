Third Shocker hits the transfer portal: Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler to explore options

Wichita State’s Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler takes a shot against University of Tennessee-Martin’s Miles Thomas during the second half at Koch Arena on Saturday. The Wichita Eagle

Junior center Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler became the third scholarship player on the Wichita State men’s basketball team to enter their name into the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

Poor Bear-Chandler, a 6-foot-9, 250-pound junior from Omaha, averaged 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game this past season for the Shockers.

He joins junior point guard Trevin Wade, who has committed to Eastern Kentucky, and junior point guard Craig Porter as players who have entered into the portal since the conclusion of WSU’s 16-6 season that ended with a First Four game in the NCAA Tournament.