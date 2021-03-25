Wichita State Shockers

Wichita State point guard Craig Porter enters name into NCAA transfer portal

Wichita State’s Craig Porter Jr. will be looking for a new home next season.

The 6-foot-2 junior point guard entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday morning, The Eagle has learned. It was first reported by Verbal Commits.

Porter played in 19 games, starting two for the Shockers, and averaged 2.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 12.9 minutes.

He is the third WSU player and second scholarship player to enter their name into the transfer portal since the conclusion of WSU’s 16-6 season that ended in a First Four game in the NCAA Tournament. Junior point guard Trevin Wade and junior walk-on Remy Robert are also currently in the portal.

