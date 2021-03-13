WSU Shockers in for a sweaty Selection Sunday after AAC Tournament loss to Cincinnati

It will be a sweaty Selection Sunday for the Wichita State men’s basketball team.

Will a 16-5 record that includes a regular-season American Athletic Conference championship and a trip to the conference tournament semifinals be good enough for the NCAA Tournament selection committee?

Or will Saturday’s 60-59 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats, WSU’s first Quad 3 loss of the season, be enough to push the Shockers off of the March Madness bubble?

Those are now the questions that WSU will have to nervously wait until the 5 p.m. Selection Sunday show to be answered.

Saturday’s loss stings not only because it is the first bad NET loss of the season for WSU, but also because the Shockers allowed a six-point, second-half lead to slip away against a team that was missing its best player, Keith Williams, for the final 23 minutes of the game because of an undisclosed injury.

WSU had a look in the closing seconds that would have won the game, but Alterique Gilbert’s three-pointer rimmed in and out as time expired. It just the second time the Shockers (9-2) have lost a game decided by less than five points this season.

The Shockers had a chance to potentially have more time to work with when Cincinnati missed a bonus free throw with 10 seconds left, but WSU was unable to secure the defensive rebound. Cincinnati missed its next free throw as well and Dexter Dennis had a chance to attack in transition, but waited to hand off to Gilbert, who was still able to fire a fairly open three-point look.

It is the third straight time WSU has lost in the AAC Tournament semifinals. Gilbert led WSU with 14 points and five assists, while Tyson Etienne scored 13 points and Morris Udeze added 11 points and seven rebounds.

After Cincinnati tied WSU at 55 with 3:52 remaining, WSU came up empty on its next three possessions to leave the door open. The Bearcats capitalized when Mika Adams-Woods made a pair of free throws with 1:59 left and Tari Eason scored on a drive with 1:16 left for a 59-55 lead.

WSU’s Tyson Etienne drew a foul with 1:00 remaining and made both free throws to cut the deficit to 59-57. WSU forced a turnover on its full-court trap, but Gilbert’s layup missed. Cincinnati barged down the court and was whistled for a charge taken by Morris Udeze with 48 seconds left.

Etienne had a driving look to tie the score, but it rimmed out and the foul game began. Eason was sent to the line for a bonus with 19.1 seconds left and split, then Gilbert immediately scored a layup to cut the deficit to 60-59 with 12.7 seconds left.

WSU made its push for the lead early in the first half, as an 8-0 spurt gave the Shockers a 40-37 lead with 15:25 remaining and forced a Cincinnati timeout. Gilbert began and ended the run with three-pointers in transition with Trey Wade finding Udeze for a dunk mixed in.

Ricky Council provided the next surge, as the freshman scored a finger-roll layup in transition, swished an end-of-shot-clock three in the corner and drilled a difficult step-back jumper to help extend WSU’s lead to as many as six points.

But Cincinnati, even without Williams, proved resilient. The Bearcats were able to match WSU shot for shot, tying the game at 53 with 4:49 remaining to set up the dramatic finish.

Mental mistakes once again were the culprit of the Shockers finding themselves in a halftime hole for the second straight day in Fort Worth. Eight turnovers and more costly decisions were the reason why WSU trailed by as many as seven points in the first half and went into halftime down 35-32.