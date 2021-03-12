Shockers survive: Wichita State basketball keeps AAC title, NCAA tourney hopes alive

Well after the whistle blew, Tyson Etienne stood at the foul line staring down at the spot where he knew he could potentially decide the game.

After a South Florida timeout to try to ice him, Etienne returned to the free throw line and made the go-ahead shot with 8.9 seconds remaining. Wichita State hung on for a 68-67 victory over South Florida on Friday in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament at Dickies Arena.

WSU rallied from a 12-point deficit to avoid becoming the first No. 1 seed in the seven-year run of the AAC Tournament to lose in the quarterfinals. Etienne scored a game-high 20 points, as WSU improved to 9-1 in games decided by five points or less.

Just as importantly, the Shockers (16-4) narrowly avoided their first bad loss in the NET rankings of the season to keep their NCAA Tournament at-large resume pristine. A loss to USF would have made for a sweaty Selection Sunday for WSU. Now the Shockers should feel secure with their regular-season conference title and berth in the conference tournament semifinals.

Despite going the final 5:08 of regulation without a made field goal and South Florida making a season-high 10 three-pointers, the Shockers somehow survived to advance to the AAC tournament semifinals to play either SMU or Cincinnati at 2 p.m. Saturday in a game broadcast on ESPN2.

WSU trailed by nine points with 6:38 remaining, but rallied behind back-to-back three-pointers from Alterique Gilbert, who finished with 12 points. Trailing by one in the closing seconds, Etienne attacked the basket and was fouled with 8.9 seconds left and made both free throws for a 68-67 lead.

When USF attacked, Morris Udeze slid in front of David Collins and drew the charge with 4 seconds left. Etienne missed the front-end of bonus free throws to give USF one last look, but a half-court heave from Caleb Murphy was off the mark and the Shockers survived.

Trouble was apparent early when USF darted out to a 13-2 lead in the first five minutes of the game.

Etienne did his best to shoot the Shockers out of their funk, as his 13 first-half points were crucial during a nine-minute stretch where they outscored USF 25-8 to build a 30-25 lead. Etienne was shooting from deep, Gilbert was slithering his way for buckets and Council kept earning trips to the line.

It seemed like the Shockers had shook off their Friday morning struggles and were ready to roll over the same Bulls team they had squashed by 17 points less than a week earlier at Koch Arena to capture their regular-season championship.

Then WSU proceeded to implode the final four minutes of the first half, as it gave up a 14-0 run to USF and fell in a 41-32 halftime hole. The Bulls had their way with WSU’s defense in the first half, as the normally average jump-shooting team torched the nets for 50% shooting and seven three-pointers.

WSU made a push in the first 90 seconds of the second half, trimming the deficit to four points, but then USF hit two straight three-pointers — giving them a season-high nine triples in the first 23 minutes of the game — to extend its lead back out to double-digits.

After falling behind by 12 again, the Shockers made another push behind the energy from their bench. Clarence Jackson scored eight points, including back-to-back three-pointers, and Craig Porter came up with a block, steal and layup in one sequence to cap a 10-2 run to cut USF’s lead to 57-53 with 8:41 remaining. But the Bulls once again had the answer in the form of a 7-2 run to push their lead back to 64-55.

WSU has advanced to the AAC semifinals in all three of its appearances since joining the conference. The Shockers will try to become just the second of seven teams in program history to earn the No. 1 seed and follow through by winning a conference tournament title.