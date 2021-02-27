‘Not in my wildest dreams’: Isaac Brown reacts to WSU head coaching promotion

If Isaac Brown hasn’t texted you back yet, he apologizes.

By the time he left Friday’s practice, his phone had nearly 500 text messages waiting to be read. Each one of them, from family to friends to fellow coaches, even ones he had never said more than ‘Hello’ to, was some form of congratulations for becoming the next head coach of the Wichita State men’s basketball team.

“I can’t go through all of them because there’s so many of them,” Brown told The Eagle on Saturday. “So if you texted me, I’m sorry, I still haven’t had a chance to go through them all.”

The past 24 hours have been surreal for Brown, a 51-year-old, lifelong assistant who had never been a head coach at any level before being elevated to interim head coach one week before the start of this season following the resignation of Gregg Marshall.

One moment Brown was thrown in charge of a dire situation, as the Shockers had to navigate through a tumultuous offseason and COVID-19 issues early in the season. The next moment he was leading WSU to its highest-ranked home win in 54 years and to first place in the American Athletic Conference heading into the month of March.

And now, somehow, he was accepting a five-year contract — expected to be worth six times annually his current $200,000 salary when signed — to be the full-time head coach at one of the most prestigious programs in the country.

“Not in my wildest dreams did I think I was going to get the job when I first took over,” Brown said. “It was one of the most exciting moments of my life. In this coaching business, there’s guys who have been coaching 20, 30 years and have never got the opportunity to be a head coach. We only have 351 of them.”

Friday was a day of shared celebration in the WSU program. Brown, true to his nature, has never let it ever be all about him. Even when he was the one awarded the contract, he made sure to tell the players and the staff members that it would not have been possible without them.

WSU posted a video clip of when the players found out from athletic director Darron Boatright and the reaction brought tears to Brown watching it again.

Brown coaches for the relationships he builds with his players, and to see his players swarm him in hugs to celebrate so genuinely was something that he’ll never forget.

“That one sent chills all throughout my body,” Brown said. “To see how excited those guys were, that made me feel really good. We have such a good group of guys. It made me so excited to see how happy they were that I was named the full-time coach. I thought they were just going to clap or something.”

It was an authentic moment for a team that has rallied behind a coach who has never made it about himself. That’s why everyone was so happy to see Brown be rewarded.

“Everyone always asks me what it’s like working with him and he’s just so ego-less and humble,” WSU assistant Lou Gudino said. “He’s got a good feel for the game of basketball, but more importantly he’s just a great guy. It was a natural fit for him to be a head coach at some point. You don’t always get that opportunity, so it’s like hitting the lottery and he’s taking full advantage of it without changing who he is to the core.”

Brown said he has never really thought about being the full-time coach this season. He was worried more about the players and this season.

“All I cared about when I took over was doing right by those kids,” Brown said. “I just wanted to make sure everything was going to be OK for them because I knew coming into the year ain’t nobody going to feel sorry for us. So we had to make sure those kids were ready to go.”

Brown said he actually feels more pressure now that he’s the full-time coach than when his future was uncertain was the interim. That’s because now he knows he’s the coach who will follow Marshall, who made WSU a consistent winner on the national stage.

“Now that’s pressure right there, trying to follow a Hall of Fame coach” Brown said. “I’ve been here for seven years and we’ve had some great runs. I remember when I first got here with Fred (VanVleet) and Ron (Baker) and we went to that Sweet 16. We want to continue to compete for championships with good student-athletes and try to get back to this NCAA Tournament.”

Those in the program feel like Friday’s news could inspire WSU’s players even more. The Shockers are 13-4, but are considered on the edge of the NCAA Tournament bubble.

“I think it’s going to help us closing out this season, I really do believe that,” WSU assistant coach Tyson Waterman said. “What better scenario for these kids to know their future is secure with the people that brought them in. I think that euphoric reaction was so genuine because IB has earned the respect and love from these players.”