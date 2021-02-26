“They need to give him the job:” Support to make Isaac Brown full-time WSU coach grows

If there was ever a time for Isaac Brown to take a moment to reflect on his own journey, it would have been following Wichita State’s euphoric 68-63 victory over then-No. 6 Houston at Koch Arena last Thursday.

In what bracketologists considered a must-win game, WSU delivered its highest-ranked home win in 54 years. And now heading into the month of March, the Shockers (13-4, 9-2 AAC) are in sole possession of first place in the American Athletic Conference and in the mix to return to the NCAA Tournament — all under the leadership of Brown, who was promoted to interim head coach under dire circumstances.

Just three months ago, a proud Wichita State program, not far removed from a Final Four run and historic 35-1 season, was in a state of flux. Six scholarship players had transferred from last season’s team. The iconic coach who had elevated WSU to a national power had resigned amid an internal investigation into abuse allegations a week before the start of the season. And if that wasn’t enough turmoil, COVID-19 had spread through the team and was the main culprit to a 1-2 start to the season.

Yet, the very same WSU team picked to finish seventh by conference coaches is now a week away from claiming its first AAC championship.

It would be the perfect time for Brown to start to angle to keep the job on a full-time basis, or at the very least take a moment to recognize how much WSU’s improbable success meant to a lifetime assistant coach eager to prove himself as the head man in charge. Instead, keeping true to his approach this entire season, Brown is only interested in talking about anybody other than himself.

“I’m just so excited for these kids with all that they’ve went through,” said Brown, who has all but locked up the AAC Coach of the Year award. “And I’m so happy for the fans and I’m also happy for the players that they’re getting this attention now.”

While Brown is too modest to talk about his accomplishments, the coaching job he has done this season for WSU has been universally praised following the win over Houston. Almost every member of the national media has called for WSU to remove the interim tag and give Brown the job permanently.

Brown, who became an assistant coach at WSU in 2014, also has the backing of many prominent former players, including notable alumni such as Fred VanVleet and Ron Baker. Even former Shockers who didn’t even play under Brown have given him the stamp of approval.

It’s a testament to how well-liked and well-respected Brown is by current players that WSU had zero transfers following Gregg Marshall’s resignation. Every one of the players came to Wichita to play for Marshall, but they stayed because they believed in Brown. Their faith has been rewarded this season and now they want to see Brown be rewarded for the job he has done.

“They need to give him the job,” said WSU leading scorer Tyson Etienne. “We’ve had a lot of stuff going on within our program this year and the way we’ve handled it has been something really good and something really remarkable. And not just IB, our entire coaching staff has done a great job of banding us together and leading us. IB has done an amazing job and I believe he’s going to get the job. I hope he does. I’m rocking with him.”

Wichita State interim head coach Isaac Brown has led the Shockers to an 8-3 start following a 19-point victory over Tulsa on Wednesday. GoShockers.com Courtesy

Most importantly, Brown has made an impression on the man who will ultimately make the recommendation to interim university president Rick Muma on who the next WSU men’s basketball coach will be.

“We decided before the start of the year we wanted to give Isaac a full evaluation and give him the opportunity to show his ability as a head coach,” WSU athletic director Darron Boatright said. “What this season has done is eliminated the ability for people to say he has no head coaching experience. Well, he not only has head coaching experience now, but a very unique experience dealing with factors no one has ever dealt with before. Isaac has done a fantastic job and he’s doing everything he needs to and focusing on the team and the next game. He’s eliminated as many distractions as he can. I’m very happy with the results.”

But fans who are hoping Boatright will remove the interim tag on Brown’s title by the end of the season will be disappointed. Consistent with what he has previously told The Eagle, Boatright confirmed on Thursday once again that no decision will be made before the season of this season — something he relayed to Brown when he accepted the interim job.

“I’m just trying to stay consistent with what I’ve said all along and remove emotions from it,” Boatright said. “I don’t think it’s fair for any coach to say, ‘This was a big win, so this is the result of that’ or ‘This was a tough loss, so this is the result of that.’

“You want to do a full evaluation and look at everything you can. Isaac is the guy that we’re working with everyday right now. If we need to go through a full coaching search, we will. If we don’t, we won’t. Like every coaching search, we’ll move as quickly as possible without being in a hurry.”

Brown has always been well-liked by players because he was a former star player himself and can relate to players on another level. He has been respected for his coaching chops and known to put together a diligent scouting report. Still, those qualities don’t always translate to success when an assistant coach slides over 12 inches to the first chair on the bench.

This ‘X’ factor can be tough to define, but whatever ‘it’ is, Brown has it.

“I think the most impressive thing about what he has done is how he’s kept this program together,” WSU assistant coach Tyson Waterman said. “Just the relationships he’s built with these young men to get them to trust him. Even myself, as a grown man, I was a little discouraged after all of that went down before the season. We had to deal with so many things that people don’t even know about, but IB kept everyone focused.

“There were so many concerns coming into this season, but that’s what IB does so well. He pays attention to these young men and he’s able to reach them and gain their trust and get them to play for them the way he does. The guy is like a magnet. People just love IB, myself included. It’s an amazing thing.”

Interim Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown congratulates Tyson Etienne after Etienne poured in 26 point against Oral Roberts University in a 85-80 victory. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

What the players say they love about Brown is how genuine he is. There is a charm to Brown, whether it’s from his Southern drawl or benevolent personality, he’s an easy person to like. In a testament to his low maintenance, Brown is working out of the conference room instead of the head coach office in WSU’s basketball offices at Koch Arena. He treats his players, from Etienne, the star player, to Jaden Seymour and Chaunce Jenkins, freshmen who aren’t in the rotation, the same way. He doesn’t sugar-coat criticism during film sessions, practices or games, but he also doesn’t deliver it in a demeaning way.

That’s why the players put their full trust in him at the beginning of the season.

“When I first got this job, we told the kids, ‘You guys have to trust us. We’re going to give you 110% every day. We can’t let anybody in our circle. Just trust us,’” Brown said. “We started slow, but we never thought we had a bad basketball team. We didn’t make any excuses and those guys kept battling and kept getting better and they kept believing. We trust them and they trust us.”

WSU has won 12 of its past 14 games, but it hasn’t done so without flaws. The team’s defensive rebounding, annually a source of pride for the program, has plummeted to one of the worst rates in the country. WSU has also made it a habit to play in close games, sometimes making victories harder than what they should be.

While they may not have earned many style points this season, the Shockers have simply won. Brown has shown his ability to make in-game adjustments and be a calming presence on the sideline, like when WSU trailed Houston by 12 points in the first half of last Thursday’s game. Under Brown’s guidance, the Shockers are 9-1 in two-possession games and have snapped long losing streaks to Houston and Cincinnati this season.

“He was so composed during the Houston game,” Waterman said. “He’s been doing this for a long time. He just kept telling them, ‘It’s a game of runs. They made their run, now we’re going to make our run.’ I think because he was so calm, that calmed our guys down and kept them believing.”

Isaac Brown became the first Black head coach in Wichita State men’s basketball history when the interim coach led the Shockers to an 85-80 victory over Oral Roberts on Wednesday. GoShockers.com Courtesy

For the past 19 years, Brown has toiled away in relative anonymity as an assistant coach. He’s still adjusting to life in the spotlight, as the Houston win has made his coaching job in Wichita the talk of several national outlets.

But Brown didn’t get into coaching for the fame or the money, which explains why he didn’t haggle with WSU for a new contract before the start of the season. Since his appointment happened so close to the start of the season, Brown, in another selfless act, wanted to focus on the team rather than his contract. He is still working under the previous contract that paid him $210,000, not even the highest on the staff, as an assistant coach.

That will be rectified following this season, Boatright told The Eagle. The athletic director said he has spoken with Brown and the two have verbally agreed on an increased amount of compensation that will be finalized after this season.

There is growing support that will want that amount to be included in Brown’s next contract with WSU as its permanent head coach. Even as the voices of support become louder and louder, Brown isn’t willing to talk about his future with the Shockers yet.

“I’m excited about the opportunity, but I try to stay away from listening to all of the voices talking about the head job,” Brown told Stadium’s Jeff Goodman this week. “I feel like that would take away from the team. It was all about the kids, making sure they were prepared. I just wanted to do something great for them. To make sure they were organized, to make sure they were ready to play games. I didn’t want to focus on myself whether I got the job or not, it’s really just all about the kids.”