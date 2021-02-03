Wichita State basketball handles Tulane and catches unlikely break in AAC title race

Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne goes up for a shot against Tulane’s Sion James during the first half on Wednesday at Koch Arena. The Wichita Eagle

The good news for Wichita State fans is that the Shockers’ men’s basketball team comfortably took care of business on Wednesday evening at Koch Arena in a 75-67 victory over Tulane.

But the better news came before WSU even tipped off when East Carolina stunned No. 5 Houston, 82-73, to hand the conference-leading Cougars their second loss in American Athletic Conference play.

And just like, the Shockers (10-4, 6-2 AAC) are tied for first place in the AAC in the loss column. There’s still work to be done to catch Houston (15-2, 10-2 AAC) in the win column, but it was a pleasant surprise for WSU to be able to control its fate in the conference race again.

Tyson Etienne notched his seventh 20-point performance and fifth in conference play, as the AAC’s leading scorer finished with 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting, including four three-pointers. Senior point guard Alterique Gilbert added 17 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Clarence Jackson (nine points) and Dexter Dennis (eight points, four blocks) also had notable contributions.

WSU’s defense held Tulane (7-6, 2-6 AAC) to 31.3% shooting from the field and just 4 of 24 on three-pointers. Tulane’s leading scorer Jaylen Forbes, who was averaging 15.5 points, finished 0-for-12 shooting from the field with Dennis being the primary defender.

For a team that entered the game ranked No. 330 out of 347 teams in the country in defensive rebounding percentage, boarding out at 66.5%, it was encouraging for the Shockers to grab 34 of 44 defensive rebounds (77.3%) — even if it did come against the worst offensive rebounding team in the conference. But WSU’s struggles did reappear late in the second half when it was sloppy closing out the game.

Etienne was superb early, scoring 10 of WSU’s first 13 points with the Shockers leading 13-3 after the game’s second media timeout. He started the game making Tulane pay in transition, swishing a pair of three-pointers following Tulane turnovers.

It was a rather mundane first half until the final four minutes when WSU turned in on after its lead had been whittled down to 21-16.

After letting Tulane’s match-up zone dictate the shot attempts (mostly threes) that it took, the Shockers stopped settling and took it right at Tulane during a 10-3 run to close out the half for a 31-19 lead. Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler scored a layup, then Ricky Council followed with one of his own and Etienne added another layup in transition.

WSU was able to maintain at least an seven-point lead for the entire second half.

When Tulane clawed to within 10 early in the second half, Dennis sparked the Shockers with a chase-down block pinned to the backboard, an offensive rebound put-back and a wing three-pointer. It was the start of an 8-1 spurt that stretched WSU’s lead to 47-30 with 13:14 remaining.

A lack of focus and urgency allowed Tulane to make a late rally, as the Green Wave trimmed a 21-point deficit with 7:39 remaining all the way to 59-51 with 4:54 remaining. A three-pointer by Etienne ended the 13-0 run and three-minute dry spell for the Shockers. Gilbert also helped with a four-point play with 2:47 remaining to push WSU’s lead to 66-53.

A foul-fest at the end of the game saw Tulane come as close as 73-67 with 48.5 seconds left, but Etienne made a pair of free throws to seal the win.

The Shockers will wrap up their three-game homestand on Super Bowl Sunday with tip-off against Temple (4-5, 3-5 AAC) at Koch Arena coming at 2 p.m. with the television broadcast on ESPNU.