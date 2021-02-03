‘That’s just Fred’: VanVleet scores career-high 54 points to make more NBA history

Susan Danforth stopped being surprised by what her son could accomplish on the basketball court a long time ago.

From the family’s home in Rockford, Illinois, Danforth screamed and yelled and cried tears of joy watching Fred VanVleet score a career-high 54 points on Tuesday night in the Toronto Raptors’ 123-108 victory over the Orlando Magic.

After signing the biggest contract for an undrafted free agent in NBA history this offseason, the former Wichita State star set the NBA record for most points scored by an undrafted player and broke the Raptors’ franchise record with his 54 points on Tuesday.

“That’s just Fred,” Danforth told The Eagle late Tuesday. “It doesn’t surprise me. This greatness in him, we have seen it his whole life.”

And in typical VanVleet fashion, he was stoic and nonchalant about once again etching his name into NBA history.

“Just a special night, obviously, a lot of different levels,” VanVleet told media after the game. “So just trying to enjoy it for now, but it’s not a championship or anything like that. It was a good game for me, and I’ll enjoy all the love for a couple hours and get ready for the next one.”

When VanVleet called home on FaceTime, Danforth said he laughed more at his mother’s beet-red face from all of the celebrating than wanting to talk about the accomplishment.

“That’s just the way he is,” Danforth said. “He’s still the same steady Freddy.

“It was an incredible night and I’m so happy for him. There’s no one I know that deserves it more than he does. He puts in all of the work. He’s always working. His brain never stops. All of the blood, sweat and tears he puts in, he deserves this.”

VanVleet told reporters after the game that he knew he was in store for a big night after he made his first three-pointer. He finished with five three-pointers and 17 points in the first quarter and 28 by halftime.

Danforth also could tell early on that a special night was on the way.

“He was totally in the zone and you could just tell he was locked in,” Danforth said. “At halftime when I was looking at the states, I was like, ‘Holy crap, he could easily have 60 tonight.’”

VanVleet didn’t reach 60, but he could have if he would have looked for his shot more.

That’s how he was able to score 54 points on just 23 field goals. VanVleet made 73.9% of his shots (17 of 23), 78.6% of his three-pointers (11 of 14) and 100% of his free throws (9 of 9). According to BasketballReference.com, VanVleet’s true shooting percentage of 100.1% is the highest mark in a 50-point game in NBA history.

“Most of those were in rhythm, within the offense, playing in the flow of the game,” VanVleet said. “And I even told the guys, ‘You guys, keep playing.’ I could feel them start to look for me to the point where they weren’t looking at the rim anymore. I wanted to win more than I wanted 50 points. Just trying to continue to play with a pure heart and let the game come to me, and I was rewarded for that.”

VanVleet’s 11 three-pointers were the most in a NBA game this season. Per StatMuse, VanVleet is the first NBA player to score 45-plus points with 10-plus threes on 70% or better shooting from the field and on threes.

While VanVleet didn’t want to talk much about the incredible feat after the game, his teammates and coach did that for him.

“Tonight is really special, because it came from a kid who was undrafted, worked his way to an NBA player and an NBA starter, and possibly this year an All-Star and possibly an All-Defensive Player,” said Kyle Lowry, the Raptors’ All-Star guard and VanVleet’s backcourt partner. “That’s what makes it really special.”

“I mean, it’s incredible to be an undrafted guy and to do that,” Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. “He’s got a pedigree for winning every team he’s been on his whole life. He took a smaller mid-major university to incredible seasons, obviously had that Game 6 fourth quarter in the championship finals -- but again undrafted and tremendous just competitor, worker, thinker, all that stuff.”

Current WSU interim coach Isaac Brown also sent out his congratulations on Tuesday night, tweeting that VanVleet “is a winner point blank.” Brown was an assistant coach during the final two years of VanVleet’s All-American career with the Shockers.

The one thing that VanVleet did want to talk about at the end of the night?

The three steals and three blocks he had.

“I thought I played pretty good defense, too,” VanVleet said with a smile. “I know nobody wants to talk about that.”