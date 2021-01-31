The crucial decisions made that spurred Wichita State basketball to OT win over UCF

For the first 36 minutes of Saturday’s men’s basketball game, Central Florida moved where it wanted, passed where it wanted and scored where it wanted against Wichita State’s defense.

In their first game action in nine days, the Shockers had put up very little resistance and their sloppy defensive effort had put them in peril: staring down an eight-point deficit, with absolutely no momentum, and playing defense coming out of the final media timeout with 3:40 remaining.

“We weren’t doing a great job at making them feel our pressure,” WSU interim coach Isaac Brown said.

Brown had WSU prepared for the moment.

In the nine days since their last game, a 20-point loss at Memphis, the Shockers had been practicing a new defense they could use to ratchet up the pressure. WSU would line up full court in a 1-2-2 formation with Dexter Dennis spearheading the attack, steering ball handlers to the sidelines, taking away the middle of the floor and trapping near half-court.

It’s actually the same style of defense that Memphis used to make WSU so uncomfortable nine days ago. After watching film, WSU’s coaches saw how effective it was for Memphis and decided to adopt it. With the Shockers trailing UCF by eight and time dwindling, Brown decided it was ready to debut WSU’s new “65” defense.

“I just wanted to change it up,” Brown said. “I felt like we didn’t bother them at all in the half-court. We just couldn’t stop them, so we had to make a change. It’s something we’ve been working on in practice.”

It was the biggest in a series of game-altering decisions made by Brown down the stretch to help Wichita State rally for an improbable 93-88 overtime victory over Central Florida to remain in second place in the American Athletic Conference.

When WSU switched to its new trapping defense with UCF up 74-66, five of UCF’s final six possessions in regulation ended in a turnover. Only one of those turnovers was a direct result of the trap, but the switch to the more aggressive style made a noticeable difference in WSU’s defensive demeanor down the stretch.

“I think it was because they hadn’t seen it,” guard Tyson Etienne said. “We haven’t used that at all this year. We gave them a different look and we were able to speed them up, and they didn’t really know where to go with the ball.”

Another coaching call that paid off was when Brown made the decision to turn to sophomore Clarence Jackson in crunch time.

After UCF had banked in a three-pointer to go up by eight and WSU air-balled one, the Shockers looked completely devoid of energy with 3:40 remaining. Jackson had played just an average of 8.4 minutes in WSU’s last five games, but Brown thought Jackson could be the spark that the team needed.

“You know why I turned to Monzy is sometimes I feel like we don’t have energy on the floor,” Brown said. “He might make some mistakes, but he’s out there clapping his hands and he’s going to the offensive glass and he just brings energy. He don’t always execute, but he always plays hard and that’s what I’m starting to love about that kid. He brought a lot of energy for us.”

Jackson grabbed a key offensive rebound down the stretch and made two straight free throws to put WSU in the lead in the final minute, but his biggest contribution came in overtime.

With WSU once again with its back against the wall, down 84-79 with 2:25 remaining, Jackson sparked the Shockers with an offensive rebound and three-point play.

“We wanted to win that game so bad,” said Jackson, who finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals in 19 minutes off the bench. “We just lost to Memphis last week, so we knew we couldn’t go out like that again. We had to fight and push through and get a W.”

Not only did Jackson’s basket provide a three-point swing, but it also allowed WSU to set up in its “65” defense for the first time in overtime. Sure enough, WSU’s pressure forced an errant pass and Alterique Gilbert came up with a steal to further cut into the lead.

“We just have to play with more composure down the stretch,” UCF coach Johnny Dawkins said. “That was a really good basketball game and they showed more composure down the stretch of the ball game. They made more plays. We have to do a better job of taking care of the basketball. We had 23 turnovers and that’s way too many.”

And when WSU absolutely needed a basket, Brown was there on the sidelines with the right play call to put WSU’s best player in a situation to succeed and Etienne was up for the challenge.

WSU usually finds ways to free Etienne by having him screen someone away from the ball, then come off a screen himself to pop to the perimeter. But with WSU trailing 74-69 in regulation, Brown came up with a new wrinkle to free up Etienne.

This time Etienne set a ball screen, only to flare out to the wing, where Morris Udeze was there to bury Etienne’s defender with a screen. WSU knew that UCF wasn’t going to switch the screen because Udeze’s defender — 6-foot-11 Jamille Reynolds — is inexperienced at guarding the perimeter. Sure enough, WSU picked just the right time to exploit this flaw in UCF’s defense and Etienne came off the screen wide open and swished the three.

“I’m always looking to screen for him because I know he’s clutch,” said Udeze, who delivered his fourth straight double-digit scoring game with 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting. “When he hit that big three, I’m just like, ‘Savior.’”

In overtime, with WSU trailing 84-83 approaching the final minute, Brown dialed up a play where Etienne moved vertically instead of horizontally. It was a simple pin-down screen from Udeze, again guarded by Reynolds, that gave Etienne just enough of a head start to dart to the three-point and rise up over his trailing defender and drain the go-ahead three.

In the end, Brown picked up a crucial victory to move WSU to 9-4 overall and 5-2 in conference play and Etienne etched his name in WSU’s record books by becoming the fastest player (44 career games) to reach 100 career three-pointers.

“It’s good company to be in the conversation with those guys in a statistic like that,” Etienne said. “I’m thankful to be here, and I’m thankful to play with guys who get me the ball. It’s a testament to working hard and just listening. It’s a blessing, but I don’t play basketball for accolades.”