Shockers rekindle Roundhouse magic with late rally to top UCF basketball in overtime

Wichita StateÕs Ricky Council IV congratulates fellow freshman Clarence Jackson after Jackson was key part of the overtime period in Wichita StateÕs 93-88 win over Central Florida on Saturday at Koch Arena. The Wichita Eagle

Even with just a little more than 2,000 fans in attendance, the Wichita State men’s basketball team was able to rekindle some of its Roundhouse magic.

The Shockers erased an eight-point deficit in the final minutes of regulation, then a five-point deficit in overtime to rally for a 93-88 victory over Central Florida at Koch Arena on Saturday afternoon.

WSU remained in second place in the American Athletic Conference by improving to 3-0 at Koch Arena this season. The Shockers are now 9-4 overall and 5-2 in the AAC, while UCF dropped to 4-7 overall and 2-6 in conference play.

Tyson Etienne tied his career-high of 29 points, his sixth game this season topping 20 points, as the Shockers continued their dominance over UCF and improved their record in the rivalry to 6-0 since joining the American. It was the first time this season that UCF has lost a game when it was leading in the final five minutes.

WSU had four others in double-digits with Morris Udeze (18 points), Clarence Jackson (13 points, eight rebounds), Dexter Dennis (12) and Alterique Gilbert (12 points, seven assists).

Despite looking devoid of momentum and down by eight with 3:55 remaining in regulation, the Shockers actually led 77-75 with 15 seconds remaining and was a defensive stand away from winning the game in regulation.

WSU found success in a high-intensity defense that produced enough defensive stops to allow the Shockers to make a rally. Etienne scored five critical points at the start of the run, then Dennis followed with an offensive rebound and two free throws with 1:17 remaining to tie the game at 74. Jackson gave WSU its first lead down the stretch, 76-75, with two free throws with 58 seconds left.

But the Shockers failed to close out the game, as Dennis split a pair of free throws with 15 seconds left to give WSU a 77-75 lead and UCF’s Dre Fuller drew a foul with 5.4 seconds left at the other end. He made both free throws and Etienne missed a heavily-contested three to bring overtime.

In overtime, the same script played out. UCF surged ahead 84-79, only for the Shockers to rally behind a three-point play by Jackson, a steal and free throw from Gilbert and the go-ahead three-pointer by Etienne for an 86-84 lead with 1:05 remaining. Fuller again tied the score for UCF with a pair of free throws.

Etienne put WSU back in the lead with a free throw, then came up with a steal and Gilbert added two more free throws for an 89-86 lead. UCF rallied to within one, but Dennis made both free throws to extend the lead to three and UCF missed a three and Etienne added two more free throws to secure the win.

Before the late rally, the Shockers certainly looked like a team that was playing for the first time in nine days and just the second time in 17 days.

WSU shot a good enough percentage from the floor (46.2%), but it was an overall sloppy performance from the Shockers. They struggled to put up much resistance to the Knights on the defensive end, as UCF finished the game shooting 57.4%.

WSU was superb in the opening minutes of the second half, blitzing the Knights 12-6 to take a 46-44 lead with 16:33 remaining on a three-pointer from Etienne. The Shockers were lifted during the run by two straight baskets from Udeze, who delivered a double-digit scoring performance for the fourth straight game.

When the Shockers fell behind again, this time by five, they ripped off an 8-2 run capped by a Jackson triple to surge back in the lead, 54-53, with 10:57 remaining.

But WSU struggled down the stretch producing enough stops. It seemed like whenever the Shockers would work hard to score on the offensive end, a careless mistake on the defensive end would negate it.

The worst swing of the game for WSU was when it defended well for 29 seconds, only to watch helplessly as Brandon Mahan banked in a three-pointer as the shot clock expired to extend UCF’s lead to 74-66 with 3:55 remaining. Just seconds later, Gilbert shot a deflating air ball from the perimeter. But that’s when WSU would make its late rally.

WSU made 46.4% of its shots in the first half, but the rust showed in other ways. The Shockers have excelled in offensive rebounding and taking care of the ball, but finished the first half with just one offensive rebound and eight turnovers. On the defensive end, WSU struggled to make things difficult as UCF made 55.2% of its shots to take a 38-34 lead into halftime.

If not for three three-pointers from Gilbert, a season-high for him, and a late burst from Etienne — WSU finished with six threes — the Shockers would have found themselves in an even larger hole.

WSU will continue its three-game homestand at Koch Arena at 7 p.m. Wednesday against Tulane. The Shockers will make the return trip to Orlando to face UCF on Feb. 10.