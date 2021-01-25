A fourth AAC game has been postponed due to COVID-19 for Wichita State basketball

Wichita State’s Trey Wade goes to the basket against Cincinnati’s Tari Eason during first half on Sunday at Koch Arena. The Wichita Eagle

For the fourth time this season, an American Athletic Conference game has been delayed for the Wichita State men’s basketball team due to COVID-19 issues within another program.

On Monday morning, the conference announced that Wednesday’s game between Wichita State and Cincinnati at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati has been postponed due to contact tracing and player availability at Cincinnati. The Bearcats have not played a game since their 82-76 loss to the Shockers at Koch Arena on Jan. 10.

It is the second straight game to be postponed for the Shockers, which also had Sunday’s previously-scheduled game against South Florida postponed. WSU also had a home game against East Carolina and a road game at SMU postponed due to COVID-19 issues within those programs.

Rescheduling information has yet to be determined for the East Carolina, South Florida and Cincinnati games. The SMU road trip has been rescheduled for Monday, Feb. 15.

WSU will now have a nine-day lay-off following its 72-52 loss at Memphis from last Thursday. The Shockers are scheduled to return to action this Saturday at Koch Arena against Central Florida.