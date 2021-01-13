Udeze’s career-best game powers Wichita State basketball to season sweep of Tulsa

The dominance of Wichita State over Tulsa at Koch Arena continues.

The Shockers defeated Tulsa 72-53 on Wednesday evening in front of a 20% capacity crowd at Koch Arena, completing the season sweep over Tulsa and remaining the only team in the American Athletic Conference to have defeated the Golden Hurricane.

WSU improved to 8-3 overall and moved into sole possession of second place in the AAC with a 4-1 record, a half-game back from No. 11 Houston, while the Shockers snapped the six-game winning streak of Tulsa (7-4, 4-2 AAC) that started immediately following WSU’s 67-63 win at the Reynolds Center on Dec. 15. WSU has defeated Tulsa nine straight times in Wichita over the span of the last two decades.

Junior center Morris Udeze delivered his best game in a Shocker uniform, scoring a career-high 20 points with a season-best eight rebounds and a block to lead the Shockers. WSU’s leading scorer Tyson Etienne also added 20 points, including five three-pointers, while freshman Ricky Council IV added 11 points off the bench.

WSU finished shooting 41.8% from the field and made 11 three-pointers against a Tulsa defense that entered as one of the top defensive units in the country. Meanwhile, the Shockers were able to hold Tulsa to just 33.3% shooting and four three-pointers.

WSU made a strong push out of halftime, extending its 13-point lead to 43-26 within the first three minutes. But a seven-minute field goal drought, which included nine straight minutes, opened the door for Tulsa to challenge and the Golden Hurricane capitalized by reeling off a 12-0 run to trim WSU’s lead to 47-42 with 9:43 still remaining.

When WSU absolutely needed a basket, it was Council who rose to the challenge. The freshman sent a Tulsa defender flailing in the other direction with a nifty behind-the-back dribble crossover that sprung him down the lane where he finished a three-point play. A Dennis three-pointer a couple possessions later restored WSU’s lead to 53-44 with 8:30 remaining. Tulsa never threatened again after that.

Udeze was also critical to WSU’s victory. The junior delivered perhaps his best game in a Shocker uniform. After a season-long struggle in defensive rebounding (his season-high before Wednesday was three), Udeze grabbed eight defensive rebounds on Wednesday.

Udeze’s 8-for-9 performance from the foul line also was crucial for WSU to hold its lead in the second half. Udeze was a career 46% foul shooter entering this season, but is now shooting 81.8% this season (27 of 33).

Wichita State drilled eight three-pointers in the first half, a season-high on makes from beyond the arc for the Shockers, topping their previous high of seven that was set in the first half of WSU’s first game against Tulsa.

Once again, WSU’s movement against Tulsa’s match-up zone was able to generate consistent Grade A looks on three-pointers.

Etienne, who has been bumped, pushed and generally hounded in the half-court for the past month, found himself standing alone with no defender in sight for two of his three-point makes in the first half.

WSU established a 5-0 lead early and slowly stretched it out as the first half progressed. The biggest blitz came in the final three minutes, as the Shockers connected on three straight three-pointers with Council beginning and ending the run on swishes with a Dennis triple sandwiched in between. The 9-0 spurt saw WSU’s lead balloon to 37-22.

Since it was announced earlier Wednesday’s that WSU’s Sunday road trip to SMU has now been postponed due to COVID-19 problems within SMU’s programs, the Shockers will have an 8-day layoff until their next game next Thursday at Memphis.