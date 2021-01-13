SMU basketball forced to postpone Sunday’s Wichita State game because of COVID-19

A second conference game has been postponed for the Wichita State men’s basketball team because of COVID-19 issues within another program.

The American Athletic Conference announced Wednesday that SMU’s next two games, including the Shockers’ road trip to Dallas on Sunday, have been postponed because of a positive COVID-19 case and the ensuing contact tracing.

The WSU-SMU has not yet been rescheduled. The Mustangs are set to play the Shockers at Koch Arena near the end of the regular season on Sunday, Feb. 28.

That means WSU’s 6 p.m. Wednesday game against Tulsa, streaming on ESPN+, at Koch Arena will be WSU’s only game of the week. The Shockers would then have an eight-day layoff before taking on Memphis on the road next Thursday.

WSU’s home date against East Carolina, originally scheduled for Dec. 30 at Koch Arena, was also postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the ECU program.

The AAC has yet to reschedule that game, either. The conference stated if a make-up date cannot be found prior to Feb. 21, which is the date when WSU is scheduled to take on ECU in Greenville, North Carolina, then the two teams will play on back-to-back days Sunday and Monday, Feb. 21-22, at Koch Arena.

Last time WSU had a game postponed, it immediately filled its schedule with a replacement opponent in Newman. According to sources with WSU’s program, the Shockers are not interested in adding another game to their schedule this time.