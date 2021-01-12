Where WSU freshman Ricky Council found his ‘you-can’t-tell-him-nothing’ confidence

The confidence of Ricky Council IV is undeniable.

His alpha mentality was on full display in Wichita State’s 82-76 victory over Cincinnati at Koch Arena on Sunday, as the freshman scored a career-high 23 points to snap a six-game losing streak to the Bearcats.

He delivered another jaw-dropping dunk in transition. He attacked the rim, bounced off bodies and still finished. He even got the better of a first-team, all-conference player on defense.

“Ricky is just fearless,” WSU junior Morris Udeze said. “It’s his ego. His confidence is just 100 all the time. He has that you-can’t-tell-him-nothing mentality.”

Talk to those who coached Council back in his home of Durham, North Carolina and they will tell you that everything Council is currently doing for the Shockers has always been in his repertoire.

But even they were a little surprised on Sunday watching Council carve up American Athletic Conference defenders like they were a 3A high school team back in his Southern Durham days.

“I think basketball is so much about confidence and it just seems to me like he’s playing with a lot of confidence right now,” said Greg Motley, who coached Council at Southern Durham. “I can tell you that confidence comes from work. He puts in the work and that gives him the confidence to go out and do the things that he does.”

Fred Cannon, Council’s AAU coach on Team Felton, agreed that Council’s confidence comes from his work ethic.

“I’m sure if you talk to the coaches and the players there, he’s in the gym just as much as anybody,” Cannon said. “He loves doing the work outside of the games. You don’t have to worry about him putting up extra shots. Everything you see in games he practices. He puts in a lot of repetition so everything becomes instinctual on the court.”

Little did Cannon know as he spoke those words into the phone on Sunday evening, Council was back on the court at Koch Arena — more than two hours after scoring a career-high 23 points — still shooting around and playing 1-on-1 with fellow freshman Jaden Seymour.

2 hours after scoring a career-high 23 points, Ricky Council IV is still here at Koch Arena shooting around and playing 1v1 with fellow freshman Jaden Seymour. pic.twitter.com/lsekIrzdsL — Taylor Eldridge (@tayloreldridge) January 11, 2021

It’s this love for the game that has allowed Council, who is averaging 8.2 points and 5.2 rebounds, to transition seamlessly to the Division I level.

“I feel really comfortable, not going to lie,” Council said after his breakthrough outing. “I feel like I belong.”

What makes Council unique as a freshman is his ability to finish around the rim. WSU has leaned heavily on freshmen guards in recent history — Tyson Etienne and Grant Sherfield in 2019-20, and Jamarius Burton, Erik Stevenson and Dexter Dennis in 2018-19 — and almost all had a significant learning curve to adjust to finishing over, around and through AAC-level defenders.

Per Synergy, Council is scoring 1.38 points per possession, making 62.5% of his shots and drawing a foul 25% of the time around the basket. The last five WSU freshmen guards combined to score 0.96 points per possession and make 46.1% of their shots around the basket, while none of them drew fouls on more than 8% of their attempts.

Against Division I competition, Council has shot 20 free throws compared to 35 field goals for one of the best foul rates on the team.

“He’s super strong and a freak athlete,” Etienne said of Council. “He’s probably the most athletic player I’ve ever played with. That’s why. He knows how to use his body and hang in the air. You’ll continue to see nice finishes from him. We can’t hide him anymore.”

Council does not look like a 19-year-old fresh out of high school, standing 6-foot-6 and at a chiseled 205 pounds. His natural athleticism that made him a viral sensation in high school for his awe-inspiring dunks also helps his finishing.

But Cannon, his AAU coach, said what has helped Council translate his success to the Division I level this soon is his body control.

“He’s got some God-given ability like his ability to just float in the air and control his body,” Cannon said. “His body control on the floor and in the air is exceptional. That’s what makes him elite as a scorer. He can change directions and adjust his body better than most.”

Pair that with his explosion and length and Council is a nightmare for opponents when he’s in transition or able to build a head of steam going toward the rim. Udeze said Council has the “craziest second jump I’ve ever seen,” which allows him to explode back off the ground before opponents and finish a lot of shots he does miss. Most times, though, Council is either finishing or getting fouled at the rim.

“The first thing is he’s a big, strong kid,” WSU interim coach Isaac Brown said. “The athleticism helps, but he’s just got the confidence where he feels like he’s as good as anybody on the court. I have to bring him down to Earth sometimes. I’m probably slowing him down a little bit too much. I just want to make sure he’s defending at a high level, rebounding at a high level and executing. But when he can get to the rim, he is amazing.”

Council says he works on finishing through contact during WSU’s practices.

“I get fouled a lot in practice, so in a game I know I’m going to get those calls,” Council said. “I just have to be strong and focus on hitting the shot after I get the contact and just finish.”

In his first 10 collegiate games, Council has proven he has the ability to help the Shockers. His timely shot-making and rebounding are a reason why WSU is out to a 7-3 start to the season. The new challenge will be doing it consistently.

Council is only averaging 16.4 minutes per game because he’s still learning where to be and the movements of WSU’s offense and also how to remain locked in on the defensive end. For as many flashy plays as Council makes, there are still more freshman mistakes where he’ll be caught ball watching on defense or be simply out of position as a defender.

But Sunday’s game was the most encouraging defensive performance yet from Council, who showed his vast defensive potential when guarding Cincinnati leading scorer Keith Williams. Council shuffled his feet and used his strong base to cut Williams off from driving, then used his athleticism and length to strongly contest three shots — all misses — against Williams. He even swiped the ball away from Williams on one occasion.

“I’m staying on him so much about defending, rebounding and operating our system,” Brown said. “He did a much better job of defending and he was able to stay on the floor. He’s just going to get better and better.”

Council said he has been tutored by WSU junior Dexter Dennis in practice and credits Dennis for parts of his development early in the season. He hopes to some day work out for NBA Draft scouts like Dennis has already done.

Back home in North Carolina, his former coaches believe that day is coming. In the mean time, they’re excited to watch Council continue to grow.

“I’m so proud of Ricky having the success that he’s already having,” Cannon said. “That always makes you smile as a coach when your kids go off and find the right school and are in great situations and Wichita State has been that place for him.”