Start times and TV assignments released for remaining Wichita State basketball games

The American Athletic Conference released television assignments and tip-off times for the remaining games on the 2020-21 schedule on Thursday morning.

Wichita State will play 12 of its 20 conference games on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, as the Shockers are one of seven teams in the 11-team conference that will play over half of its conference games on national television. The other eight WSU games will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+.

WSU’s home game against Cincinnati — originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 9 — has been pushed back to Sunday, Jan. 10 and will air on ESPN2. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, scheduled information is subject to change at any time.

Start times for the Jan. 6 game at Houston and Mar. 6 game at Temple are still to be determined.

Below are the start times (all times Central) and the TV info for the rest of WSU’s games:

Friday, Dec. 18 — vs. Emporia State (6 p.m. on ESPN+)

Tuesday, Dec. 22 — at South Florida (6 p.m. on ESPN+)

Wednesday, Dec. 30 — vs. East Carolina (6 p.m. on ESPN+)

Saturday, Jan. 2 — at Ole Miss (5 p.m. on ESPNU)

Wednesday, Jan. 6 — at Houston (TBA on ESPN+)

Sunday, Jan. 10 — vs. Cincinnati (3 p.m. on ESPN2)

Wednesday, Jan. 13 — vs. Tulsa (6 p.m. on ESPN+)

Sunday, Jan. 17 — at SMU (5 p.m. on ESPNU)

Thursday, Jan. 21 — at Temple (6 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2)

Sunday, Jan. 24 — vs. South Florida (5 p.m. on ESPNU)

Wednesday, Jan. 27 — at Cincinnati (5 p.m. on ESPN+)

Saturday, Jan. 30 — Central Florida (3 p.m. on ESPNU)

Wednesday, Feb. 3 — vs. Tulane (7 p.m. on ESPN+)

Sunday, Feb. 7 — vs. Temple (1 p.m. on ESPNU)

Wednesday, Feb. 10 — at Central Florida (6 p.m. on ESPN+)

Thursday, Feb. 18 — vs. Memphis (6 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2)

Sunday, Feb. 21 — at East Carolina (11 a.m. on ESPNU)

Thursday, Feb. 25 — vs. Houston (6 p.m. on ESPN or ESPN2)

Sunday, Feb. 28 — vs. SMU (7 p.m. on ESPNU)

Wednesday, March 3 — at Tulane (7 p.m. on ESPN+)

Saturday, March 6 — at Temple (TBA on ESPN2)