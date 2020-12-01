COVID-19 has left Wichita State basketball practicing 4-on-4 ahead of Wednesday opener

Wichita State’s Trey Wade dunks the ball during the first half of their regular season finale against Tulsa on Sunday at Koch Arena. (March 8, 2020) The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita State men’s basketball team is slated to open its season this week with two games at Koch Arena, despite missing five scholarship players and all three walk-ons who are in quarantine following a positive COVID-19 test or being identified as a close contact.

Interim head coach Isaac Brown confirmed on his Monday night radio show that WSU will play with just eight total players at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Oral Roberts (ESPN+) and again at 1 p.m. Sunday against Missouri (ESPN2). Both games will be played at Koch Arena without fans.

Junior guard Craig Porter, redshirt freshman forward Josaphat Bilau, and all three freshmen — guard Chaunce Jenkins, wing Ricky Council and forward Jaden Seymour — are all expected to miss WSU’s first two games of the season.

The good news is that WSU’s probable starting lineup of Alterique Gilbert, Tyson Etienne, Dexter Dennis, Trey Wade and Morris Udeze remains unaffected. Junior guard Trevin Wade, sophomore forward Clarence Jackson and center Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler will be the team’s only reserves.

“It’s been a little different in practice,” Brown said on his radio show. “Normally we do a lot of 5-on-5 drills to show them the actions that you’re going to see in a game. We’re having to do those 4-on-4 now. We haven’t had a sub, so we’ve been trying to do a lot of shooting drills and make sure we’re in tip-top shape. Any time you’ve got eight guys, you’ve got to make sure you’re playing smart and staying out of foul trouble.”

WSU was forced to withdraw from the Crossover Classic last week when it had multiple positive COVID-19 tests in its traveling party upon arrival in Sioux Falls, S.D. last Monday. It was uncertain whether WSU would be forced to suspend practices and undergo a team-wide, 14-day quarantine, like many college basketball teams have done this season.

But WSU has not had any additional players test positive since returning home and the Shockers have practiced four times since last week. WSU personnel have been tested five times in the last week and will be tested two more times before Wednesday’s game against Oral Roberts.

The limited numbers has forced Brown to alter the style of WSU’s practices.

“Our normal practice is about two hours and 15 minutes when we have a full team,” Brown said on his radio show. “We’re having to cut back to probably an hour and a half max. We’re doing a lot more shooting and a lot more conditioning and going without body-to-body because we don’t need any injuries right now.”

While Oral Roberts is WSU’s lone “buy” game — The original contract had WSU paying Oral Roberts $85,000 to come to Koch Arena — the Golden Eagles are more than capable of pushing the short-handed Shockers. In last season’s meeting against a full-strength WSU team, Oral Roberts trailed by just three points at Koch Arena with 4:47 remaining in the second half of an eventual 68-59 victory for WSU.

ORU was picked to finish second in the Summit League and features a pair of all-league players in 6-foot-8 junior forward Kevin Obanor (12.3 points, 6.9 rebounds last season) and sophomore sharpshooter Max Abmas, who made 38.3% of his three-pointers last season.