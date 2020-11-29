Despite positive COVID-19 tests, Wichita State basketball set to open season this week

Wichita State’s Morris Udeze (24) looks for a path to the basket around Gardner-Webb’s Kareem Reid (14) in the first half of Tuesday’s game. Eagle correspondent

The Wichita State men’s basketball team is on track to play games this week at Koch Arena, according to a university spokesperson, despite multiple positive COVID-19 tests identified last Monday that forced the Shockers to exit last week’s Crossover Classic.

“We are on track to play games this week, barring any new positives,” the university spokesperson said.

For now, that means WSU is scheduled to open its 2020-21 season at Koch Arena without fans at 6 p.m. Wednesday against Oral Roberts (ESPN+) with interim coach Isaac Brown at the helm. The Shockers are also scheduled to play Missouri at 1 p.m. Sunday at Koch Arena (ESPN2).

Since the players returned to campus during the coronavirus pandemic this summer, the university has declined to discuss the exact number of players who have tested positive or have been in quarantine due to contact tracing. But WSU did confirm it had “multiple” positives in its traveling party upon arrival last Monday in Sioux Falls, S.D. for the tournament.

According to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation, two WSU scholarship players have tested positive, with three more in quarantine as close contacts. If that is the case, then the Shockers would have eight available scholarship players for both of their games this week.

Following the positive tests in South Dakota, it was uncertain whether WSU would be forced to suspend practices and undergo a team-wide, 14-day quarantine, like many college basketball teams have done this season.

But according to the university spokesperson, WSU has not had any additional positive tests for players since returning home. WSU personnel have been tested four times in the last six days and will test three more times before Wednesday’s game.

Since returning to Wichita on Tuesday, the Shockers have practiced on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, with scheduled days off on Thursday and Sunday.