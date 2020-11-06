Wichita State finalizes opponents, dates for 2020-21 non-conference basketball schedule

Tyson Etienne celebrates with coach Gregg Marshall while the Shockers chip away at a 24 deficit to SMU in the second half. Wichita State went on to win 66-62 (March 1, 2020). The Wichita Eagle

With less than three weeks to go before the start of the regular season, Wichita State has finalized its men’s basketball non-conference schedule for the 2020-21 season.

Wichita State’s three games at the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D. and matchups against Missouri, Oklahoma State and Mississippi highlight the slate, which has been limited to seven games due to requirements by the NCAA during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s been known for a while that WSU will open the season on Wednesday, Nov. 25 against Dayton in the opening round of the tournament in Sioux Falls. The Shockers will play Creighton or South Dakota State on Nov. 26, then play a third game at the Sanford Pentagon on Nov. 27.

Ohio State and Utah have both left the tournament recently due to the spike of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota, which has put it on the travel-quarantine list for many states. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Wednesday that all travelers coming to Kansas from South Dakota will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival.

WSU athletic director Darron Boatright said WSU still intends to still play in the South Dakota tournament, although it’s unclear how the potential quarantine might affect that decision in coming weeks.

The Shockers are scheduled to play again five days after leaving South Dakota — they’re to host Oral Roberts in their home opener at Koch Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

While it is clear that some portion of fans will be allowed to attend Shockers home games, the university is still working with the KDHE to make a final determination on what capacity will be allowed in the 10,506-seat Koch Arena.

The final three games of WSU’s non-conference schedule are all against high-major opponents.

WSU will host the SEC’s Missouri Tigers at Koch Arena on Sunday, Dec. 6, then host the Big 12’s Oklahoma State Cowboys and No. 1 recruit Cade Cunningham at INTRUST Bank Arena on Saturday, Dec. 12. The Shockers will play their only road non-conference game on Saturday, Jan. 2 at Ole Miss.

The American Athletic Conference has switched to a double round-robin, 20-game conference schedule for this season and is expected to release its conference slate soon, which would complete WSU’s 2020-21 season schedule. In a news release, WSU said start times and television information will be released along with the conference schedule in “the near future.”

The Shockers were recently picked by the AAC coaches to finish seventh in the 11-team conference this season.