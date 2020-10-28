AAC basketball coaches hand Wichita State some motivation with preseason predictions

Wichita State’s Dexter Dennis lets out a yell during the second half against UCF on Saturday at Koch Arena. Dennis finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. The Wichita Eagle

As Wichita State fans anxiously await the conclusion of the ongoing investigation of abuse allegations against coach Gregg Marshall, the Shockers were handed some motivation for the upcoming season by the men’s basketball coaches around the American Athletic Conference.

The WSU program is likely feeling slighted Wednesday morning reading that AAC coaches picked the Shockers seventh out of 11 teams in the conference and did not select any WSU players first- or second-team all-conference in the preseason poll.

After losing senior Jaime Echenique and a bulk of production in transfers, it’s not surprising WSU failed to garner support for a top-end finish or a first-team selection. But with three quality starters returning in junior wing Dexter Dennis, sophomore guard Tyson Etienne and senior forward Trey Wade from a 23-8 team likely headed to the NCAA Tournament, plus the addition of graduate transfer Alterique Gilbert at point guard, the Shockers rightfully had optimism to be picked higher.

Instead, Houston, drawing nine of the 11 first-place votes, was picked as the preseason favorite, followed by Memphis, SMU, Cincinnati, South Florida, Tulsa and then Wichita State. Houston guard Caleb Mills was chosen as the Preseason Player of the Year, while Mills was joined by Cincinnati’s Keith Williams, East Carolina’s Jayden Gardner, SMU’s Kendric Davis and Tulsa’s Brandon Rachal as first-team selections.

Since joining the AAC before the 2017-18 season, the coaches have usually been fairly accurate when predicting the Shockers’ fate. The coaches have picked WSU to finish second (2017-18), eighth (2018-19) and fourth (2019-20) and the Shockers have actually finished second (2017-18), sixth (2018-19) and fourth (2019-20).

Although the coaches slotting WSU seventh in the conference may seem low to WSU fans accustomed to competing for conference championships under Marshall, it’s a testament to the strength of the American this season.

Houston and Memphis are likely top-25 teams this season and clearly the top two choices in the conference. Meanwhile, SMU and South Florida return their entire core and add talented pieces from already good teams. Cincinnati has been an NCAA Tournament regular and Tulsa has constantly out-performed preseason expectations, like last season when Tulsa won a three-way share of the league title.

While it’s very possible WSU finishes in front of at least one of those teams to out-perform its position, it’s hard to say with certainty which team WSU should be ranked ahead of. It’s true the Shockers have talent with Dennis, Etienne, Wade and Gilbert. But outside of those four, no one is a proven commodity in conference play.

WSU is optimistic about its three-headed attack at center with juniors Morris Udeze and Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler and redshirt freshman Josaphat Bilau, but all three will have to take on much larger roles this season. The bench is filled with talented newcomers, but it’s a question of how much junior-college transfers Craig Porter, Trevin Wade and Clarence Jackson, as well as freshmen Ricky Council IV, Chaunce Jenkins and Jaden Seymour can help right away.

Most importantly, WSU must first determine the fate of its head coach. Marshall, who is entering his 14th season at WSU, has been allowed to continue coaching the Shockers in practice as they prepare to open the season in less than a month at the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota from Nov. 25-27. WSU plays Dayton in the opening round at 8:30 p.m. Central on Wednesday, Nov. 25.

Marshall was accused of physical and verbal abuse by former player Shaquille Morris, who told Stadium that Marshall struck him twice in the head during an October 2015 practice and that he witnessed Marshall put his hand around the throat of former assistant coach Kyle Lindsted during a 2016-17 practice.

Marshall has vehemently denied these allegations and said he is committed to cooperating fully with the ongoing investigation being conducted by St. Louis-based law firm Tueth Keeney. No timeline has been given by WSU on when it expects the investigation to conclude.

WSU is still awaiting to finalize its schedule for the 2020-21 season. The AAC is nearing completion of its conference schedule and then WSU is expected to release its nonconference matchups. The only known dates on WSU’s schedule are the three games it will play in South Dakota.

AAC preseason men’s basketball poll

1. Houston (9), 99

2. Memphis (2), 90

3. SMU, 80

4. Cincinnati, 77

5. South Florida, 61

6. Tulsa 50

7. Wichita State, 44

8. Central Florida, 37

9. East Carolina, 34

10. Temple, 18

11. Tulane, 15

AAC preseason honors

Preseason Player of the Year—Caleb Mills, Houston guard. Preseason Rookie of the Year—Moussa Cisse, Memphis freshman. First team—Keith Williams, Cincinnati guard; Jayden Gardner, East Carolina forward; Caleb Mills, Houston guard; Kendric Davis, SMU guard; Brandon Rachal, Tulsa forward. Second team—Chris Vogt, Cincinnati center; D.J. Jeffries, Memphis forward; Landers Nolley II, Memphis guard; Alexis Yetna, South Florida forward; Tyson Jolly, SMU guard.