Four-star recruit JaDun Michael commits to Wichita State, plans to reclassify to 2020

JaDun Michael, a four-star basketball prospect, announced on Sunday night that he has committed to Wichita State and he plans on reclassifying to the 2020 class and signing his letter of intent. The Wichita Eagle

Saturday’s 103-62 victory over Tennessee at Martin wasn’t the only victory for the Wichita State men’s basketball team this weekend.

The game was the start of an official visit to WSU for 6-foot-5 wing JaDun Michael, and less than 24 hours later, the four-star prospect from Burlington, N.C. had verbally committed to the Shockers over breakfast at Doo-Dah Diner.

Michael announced the decision on his Twitter late Sunday evening, picking WSU over a finalist list that also included Louisville, Cincinnati, North Carolina State, Penn State and Providence.

And the news keeps getting better for Wichita State, as Michael, who was being recruited in the class of 2021, plans on graduating early from The Burlington School and reclassifying to the class of 2020, which would allow him to play for the Shockers next season.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Michael plans on signing his national letter of intent Wednesday.

“I really like coach (Gregg) Marshall and his energy,” Michael told the Eagle at halftime of WSU’s Saturday win. “They’re up by 27 and his coaching hasn’t changed at all. He’s still getting on his players about defense and holding them accountable. I really like to see that.”

Michael is rated a four-star prospect and No. 105 overall in by 247 Sports, while Rivals included him in its 2021 Rivals150 list at No. 140. He would be the third Rivals150 prospect to sign with the Shockers in the past two recruiting classes, joining heralded guards Tyson Etienne (No. 117) and Grant Sherfield (No. 118) from WSU’s 2019 recruiting class.

Marshall has signed six Rivals150 prospects, including Landry Shamet (No. 88 in 2015), Fred VanVleet (No. 138 in 2012) and Markis McDuffie (No. 145 in 2015).

While Michael isn’t a point guard like Shamet and VanVleet, their success in the NBA matters and Michael said he’s picking Wichita State in part because of Marshall’s budding reputation for grooming NBA guards.

“I want to be a pro,” Michael said. “And I know he’s got a background of making guards into pros.”

Michael’s parents also came to Wichita on the official visit, and his father, William, said Marshall was the difference in his mind, as well.

“I love him and I love that he’s all about the defense,” William Michael said. “When I initially talked to coach Marshall, I knew it would be a good idea for us to come check it out here in Wichita. And watching him coach, I can already tell. I love it.”

Michael is billed as a top-notch defender at the prep level. With athleticism that is reminiscent of current WSU wing Dexter Dennis, Michael also projects as capable of defending multiple positions like Dennis. That alone should allow him to make an early impact — Michael also uses that athleticism to attack the basket well on offense.

He’s the exact type of athletic, defensive-minded wing that Marshall and his coaching staff value highly with the Shockers now competing in the American Athletic Conference.

“(Michael) is a tremendous athlete, one of the best in his class,” Rivals recruiting analyst Corey Evans told the Eagle. “He’s great out in the open floor. He has to refine his ball skills some and develop his jumper to the point that it can be a consistent weapon on the perimeter. But he has a lot of the proper tools you look for in a two-way producer. “

Michael will take WSU’s only available scholarship currently in the 2020 class and compete for minutes — likely at small forward — next season, possibly sliding in behind Dennis to give WSU another option alongside Jamarius Burton at the three.

It may seem like Michael’s recruitment to WSU was a whirlwind, considering the Shockers didn’t offer him a scholarship until late October. But the sudden relationship makes more sense after connecting the dots.

Michael played this summer on the Adidas Gauntlet for Team Loaded NC, the same AAU team for which Burton played. WSU assistant coach Tyson Waterman has strong North Carolina ties and his relationship with the team tipped him off to Michael.

Waterman developed a strong rapport quickly with the Michael family and convinced them to take an official visit to WSU, which ended with Michael settling on his college destination even earlier than he expected.

Michael took an official visit to Penn State and unofficial visits to Louisville, Cincinnati, North Carolina State, Clemson and Wake Forest this offseason.