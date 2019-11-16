Shockers improve to 3-0 after scorching the nets for 103 points in win over UT Martin

Wichita State’s Tyson Etienne hits a three-pointer over University of Tennessee-Martin guard Ja’Darius Harris during the first half at Koch Arena on Saturday. The Wichita Eagle

What a difference a week in the practice gym made for Gregg Marshall’s Shockers.

Exactly one week after one of the worst shooting performances at Koch Arena in program history, Wichita State delivered one of the best en route to a 103-62 victory over the University of Tennessee at Martin at the Roundhouse on Saturday.

WSU improved to 3-0 on the season with its best performance of the season, as the 103 points were the most scored by the Shockers since a 109-57 win over UMKC at Koch Arena on Nov. 10, 2017.

Freshman Tyson Etienne scored a career-high 21 points on 7 of 10 shooting, while sophomore Jamarius Burton added 18 points on a career-high four three-pointers to go along with six rebounds, five assists and no turnovers. WSU also had Morris Udeze (14 points), Trey Wade (10 points, eight rebounds) and Erik Stevenson (10 points) all in double-digits.

The Shockers scorched the nets for 68.8% shooting (22 of 32), including making 10 of 15 three-pointers, in the first half to build a 57-30 halftime lead. WSU finished the game shooting 56.3% and 15 three-pointers, one off the program record, and had 29 assists on 40 field goals. The Shockers also out-rebounded UT Martin 43-27 and forced the Skyhawks into 38.6% shooting with 18 turnovers.

The victory was all but ensured after the Shockers buried UT Martin in a 24-4 hole in the game’s first seven minutes.

It was a refreshing sight to see for WSU fans after the Shockers went 13 minutes in between field goals in the first half last Saturday, a stretch that saw the Shockers miss 21 straight shots.

This time, WSU made 10 of its first 11 shots. And rarely were they not wide open, the result of better ball movement, better screens, better cuts and better passes.

Everything was working for Wichita State, as Burton, who made all of 10 three-pointers his freshman season, drilled three from beyond the arc — a career-high — in the first half. After the center position had accounted for more fouls (20) than points (15) in the first two games, the combination of Morris Udeze, Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler and Asbjorn Midtgaard scored 15 points in the first half.

After 10 minutes last Saturday, WSU had seven points and trailed Texas Southern by three points. After 10 minutes this Saturday, the Shockers had 34 points and led UT Martin by 22.

WSU jumped out to a 14-2 lead and forced UT Martin to call a timeout before the first media timeout. Udeze scored five points, including a three-point play, Erik Stevenson drilled a three and Burton capped the run with a three-pointer to send the Roundhouse into a frenzy.

The timeout didn’t cool off the Shockers, as UT Martin used another timeout just three minutes later to stop a 10-2 spurt. Trey Wade and Etienne both connected on three-pointers during the run to build the lead to 24-4.

That kind of start could have made a young WSU team content with such a large lead. Rather, the Shockers maintained their high level of play throughout the game to polish off a 41-point victory.