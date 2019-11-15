Wichita State basketball vs. UT Martin: Lineups, tipoff time, facts and how to watch

The Wichita State men’s basketball team looks to start the 2019-20 season off with its third straight win at Koch Arena on Saturday afternoon when the Shockers (2-0) play host to the University of Tennessee at Martin (2-1) for a 2 p.m. game.

Here are the details of how to watch the game on television, as well as a streaming link to watch WSU play. Also included are the projected starting line-ups for the game.

UT-Martin at Wichita State

Records: UT Martin 2-1, WSU 2-0

When: 2:05 p.m. Saturday

Where: Koch Arena (10,506), Wichita

TV: Cox 22

Streaming: YurView.com/Kansas

Radio: KEYN, 103.7 FM

Projected starters

No. UT Martin Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr. Pts. Reb. Ast. 1 Parker Stewart G 6-5 200 So. 15.3 5.7 2.7 2 Craig Randall II G 6-5 185 Sr. 12.0 2.0 2.7 5 Derek Hawthorne Jr. G 6-3 205 Sr. 16.0 7.3 1.7 13 Miles Thomas F 6-6 180 Jr. 8.0 3.0 3.3 22 Quintin Dove F 6-8 210 Sr. 23.0 7.7 1.0

Coach: Anthony Stewart, fourth season, 46-54

No. Wichita State Pos. Ht. Wt. Gr. Pts. Reb. Ast. 52 Grant Sherfield G 6-2 189 Fr. 12.5 2.0 3.0 10 Erik Stevenson G 6-3 198 So. 13.0 4.0 1.5 0 Dexter Dennis G 6-5 207 So. 18.0 8.0 1.0 5 Trey Wade F 6-6 219 Jr. 12.5 10.5 2.0 44 Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler F 6-9 250 So. 1.0 4.5 0.0

Coach: Gregg Marshall, 13th season, 310-113

About UT Martin: This is the first meeting between WSU and UT Martin and the first of two preliminary games in the Cancun Challenge... Returning three starters and adding a handful of impact newcomers, UT Martin was picked to finish fifth in the preseason Ohio Valley Conference poll. UT Martin is coming off a 12-19 season... Parker Stewart, a Pittsburg transfer and son of the head coach, sparked UT Martin in its 98-91 victory over Western Illinois on Wednesday. Stewart finished with a career-high 32 points, scoring 12 straight points during one stretch to help UT Martin erase a 15-point deficit in the final 13 minutes... Senior forward Quintin Dove has scored at least 20 points in UT Martin’s first three games, the first time that’s happened in program history in a decade... UT Martin is averaging 93 points per game, but has the fourth-worst defense in college basketball, per KenPom.com... Freshman 7-foot-1 center Eric Rustin blocked eight shots in UT Martin’s season-opening win, the most by any player in the program since 2002... Anthony Stewart is a former assistant under Chris Lowery at Southern Illinois during the 2011-12 season and faced off against the Shockers twice.

About Wichita State: The Shockers are coming off a win where they shot 24.2% from the field, the lowest shooting percentage at home in the shot clock era (since 1985). It was also the lowest percentage for a winning team in a Division I game in nearly five years... Despite relying heavily on freshmen to handle the offense, WSU is tied for third nationally in turnovers per game (7.5) and rank sixth in turnover rate (10.3%)... If junior Trey Wade grabs double-digit rebounds, he would be the first Shocker since Xavier McDaniel (1984) to open a season with three straight double-digit rebounding games... Freshman Grant Sherfield scored 25 points in his first two games, the most by a true freshman in 18 years... Dexter Dennis ranks in the AAC’s top-10 in points (18.0, fifth), rebounding (8.0, 10th), blocks (1.5, fifth), three-pointers per game (3.5, second) and three-point percentage (50.0%, ninth).