Shockers win opener, as Trey Wade records first double-double in WSU debut in 20 years

Wichita State’s Trey Wade takes a shot against Northeastern State during the second half of their exhibition game at Koch Arena. The Wichita Eagle

There was no opening-day stunner at Koch Arena this season.

The Shockers led wire to wire in a 68-54 victory over Nebraska Omaha at Koch Arena on Tuesday, as junior-college transfer Trey Wade became the first Shocker in 20 years to register a double-double in his WSU debut with a game-high 19 points and 11 rebounds.

WSU junior Dexter Dennis poured in 17 points, including five three-pointers, to go along with nine rebounds, while freshman Grant Sherfield finished with 12 points and six assists to one turnover. Wade finished 6 of 13 from the field with four offensive rebounds, two assists, a block and a steal in 31 minutes.

The Shockers blocked seven shots and outrebounded Omaha 44-39 with 15 offensive rebounds to make up for 36.6% field goal shooting. WSU attempted 31 three-pointers and made 11 of them for a 35.5% success rate.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Omaha was led by 16 points by Ayo Akinwole, while St. James graduate Zach Thornhill finished with 11 points. Junior Matt Pile, a Wichita native and former all-state player at Eisenhower, finished with six points and a game-high 15 rebounds.

WSU’s defense held Omaha to 39.3% shooting, forced 14 turnovers and held the Mavericks to 0.79 points per possession.

WSU gained its first meaningful separation of the game with an 8-2 spurt out of halftime, thanks to a jumper from Sherfield and two straight threes from Dennis to extend WSU’s lead to 39-27 with 16:56 remaining.

The early jumper seemed to spark Sherfield, the freshman who poured in a team-high 18 points in WSU’s exhibition victory. After going 1 of 4 from the field in the first half, Sherfield made four straight jumpers in the first seven minutes of the second half.

The Wichita native drew gasps from the crowd when his crossover floored an Omaha defender, then he swished a stepback jumper. Soon after, sophomore Morris Udeze finished a three-point play to extend WSU’s lead to 48-32.

When Omaha rallied to trim the deficit to 10 points, WSU delivered the finishing blow with a Dennis three-pointer, a Sherfield dunk off an Etienne steal, a Stevenson layup on a feed from Dennis, a Wade layup and then a Stevenson jumper to cap a 14-4 run to take a 67-47 lead with 3:54 remaining.

The first half certainly presented a new look for WSU on offense. With their top center, Jaime Echenique, and biggest force inside sidelined, the Shockers attempted 21 three-pointers in the first half — there were 11 full games last season WSU didn’t shoot more than that.

The results were mixed.

Dennis made two straight threes to open the game and Tyson Etienne and Wade drilled back-to-back threes midway through the first half to claim WSU’s largest lead of the half, 24-14.

But there was also a stretch where the Shockers missed seven straight three-pointers, some of them rushed, contested looks that made WSU coach Gregg Marshall throw his hands up in frustration.

WSU also had to adjust to an injury to sophomore guard Jamarius Burton, who again came off the bench to lead the second unit. But Burton’s season debut lasted only five minutes, as he landed awkwardly on his right ankle and exited the game under his own power with 12:34 remaining and went to the locker room, where he did not return for the rest of the game.

That not only eliminated WSU’s most experienced ball handler, but it also left Marshall just nine scholarship players the final 32 minutes. WSU was without Echenique (left hand), freshman guard Noah Fernandes (left foot) and freshman forward Josaphat Bilau, who did not dress in uniform and appears headed toward a redshirt season.

That led to some rough stretches on offense in the first half, as freshmen and sophomores tried to work through WSU’s sets. The Shockers always had the lead, but it felt like a let-down that they only took a 31-25 lead into halftime.

The highlight of the game came midway through the first half when Sherfield found Dennis cutting on a fast break and the 6-foot-5 sophomore skied through the air and viciously threw down a slam dunk to electrify the Koch Arena crowd.

Shockwaves newsletter News and in-depth coverage of Wichita State University sports. Delivered to your inbox every Monday morning. SIGN UP