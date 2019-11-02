Wichita State Shockers

Don’t have Cox TV? Don’t worry, here’s how you can watch WSU basketball in November

Looking for how to watch the upcoming Wichita State men’s basketball games this season?

While the majority of games are available on cable television, the first five games of the season and seven nonconference games will be available only to Cox subscribers on YurView Kansas (formerly Cox 22).

Not a Cox subscriber? You won’t be able to watch the games on television without a Cox subscription, but you will be able to livestream games on a laptop, phone or tablet by going to YurView.com/Kansas and clicking on that night’s game.

Bookmark that website because it is free to everyone and allows Shocker fans from across the country to watch their favorite college basketball team play — for most of November and two games in December.

Here are the 2019-20 Wichita State men’s and women’s basketball schedules and rosters.

Wichita State men’s basketball schedule

DateOpponentTimeTV
Tuesday, Nov. 5Nebraska Omaha7 p.m.Yurview
Saturday, Nov. 9Texas Southern2 p.m.Yurview
Saturday, Nov. 16Tennessee-Martin2 p.m.Yurview
Tuesday, Nov. 19Gardner-Webb7 p.m.Yurview
Saturday, Nov. 23Oral Roberts2 p.m.Yurview
Tuesday, Nov. 26vs. South Carolina (Cancun Classic)5 p.m.CBSSN
Wednesday, Nov. 27vs. Northern Iowa or West Virginia (Cancun Classic)5 or 7:30 p.m.CBSSN
Thursday, Dec. 5Central Arkansas7 p.m.Yurview
Sunday, Dec. 8at Oklahoma State1 p.m.ESPNU
Saturday, Dec. 14Oklahoma (Intrust Bank Arena)5 p.m.ESPN2
Saturday, Dec. 21VCU11 a.m.ESPN2
Sunday, Dec. 29Abilene Christian2 p.m.Yurview
Wednesday, Jan. 1East Carolina2 p.m.ESPNU
Saturday, Jan. 4Ole Miss3 p.m.ESPN2/U
Thursday, Jan. 9Memphis6 p.m.ESPN/2
Sunday, Jan. 12at Connecticut11 a.m.CBSSN
Wednesday, Jan. 15at Temple8 p.m.ESPN2/U
Saturday, Jan. 18Houston3 p.m.ESPN2/U
Tuesday, Jan. 21at South Florida6 p.m.ESPNews
Saturday, Jan. 25Central Florida7 p.m.ESPNU
Saturday, Feb. 1at Tulsa5 p.m.ESPNU
Thursday, Feb. 6Cincinnati6 p.m.ESPN/2
Sunday, Feb. 9at Houston2 p.m.ESPN
Thursday, Feb. 13at Central Florida6 p.m.ESPN/2
Sunday, Feb. 16Tulane1 p.m.CBSSN
Thursday, Feb. 20South Florida6 p.m.CBSSN
Sunday, Feb. 23at CincinnatiNoonESPN
Thursday, Feb. 27Temple6 p.m.ESPN/2
Sunday, March 1at SMU3 p.m.ESPNU
Thursday, March 5at Memphis8 p.m.ESPN/2
Sunday, March 8Tulsa3 p.m.CBSSN

Wichita State women’s basketball schedule

DateOpponentTimeTV
Monday, Nov. 4Missouri Southern State (Exh.)6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 9Northern Iowa5 p.m.YurView
Monday, Nov. 11at Oral Roberts7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 17Southern2 p.m.Yurview
Wednesday, Nov. 20at Louisiana Tech6:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25Houston Baptist6:30 p.m.Yurview
Saturday, Nov. 30Oklahoma2 p.m.Yurview
Wednesday, Dec. 4at Missouri State6 p.m.ESPN+
Saturday, Dec. 7Eastern Michigan2 p.m.Yurview
Saturday, Dec. 14at Creighton1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16Arkansas Pine-Bluff11:30 a.m.Yurview
Friday, Dec. 20#Montana State (Puerto Rico Classic)10 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21#Virginia Tech (Puerto Rico Classic)10 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 30Grambling State6:30 p.m.Yurview
Thursday, Jan. 2at Connecticut6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 5Tulane2 p.m.American Digital Network
Sunday, Jan. 12at East Carolina12 p.m.American Digital Network
Wednesday, Jan. 15Tulsa6:30 p.m.ESPN3
Sunday, Jan. 19Temple2 p.m.Yurview
Wednesday, Jan. 22South Florida6:30 p.m.American Digital Network
Saturday, Jan. 25at Houston2 p.m.ESPN3
Wednesday, Jan. 29at SMU7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 1East Carolina2 p.m.Yurview
Wednesday, Feb. 5at Temple6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 12Memphis6:30 p.m.Yurview
Sunday, Feb. 16at Tulane2 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 19SMU6:30 p.m.Yurview
Sunday, Feb. 23at Tulsa2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 29Cincinnati2 p.m.ESPN3
Monday, Mar. 2at Central Florida6 p.m.CBS Sports Network

Wichita State men’s basketball roster

No.NameHt.Wt.Yr.Pos.Hometown
0Dexter Dennis6-5207So.GBaker, La.
1Tyson Etienne6-1192Fr.GEngelwood, N.J.
2Jamarius Burton6-4200So.GCharlotte, N.C.
3DeAntoni Gordon6-7210Fr.FMobile, Ala.
5Trey Wade6-6219Jr.FMarietta, Ga.
10Erik Stevenson6-3198So.GLacey, Wash.
11Noah Fernandes5-11172Fr.GMattapoisett, Mass.
14Jacob Herrs6-2185Jr.GWichita, Kan.
15Brycen Bush6-0165Jr.GWichita, Kan.
21Jaime Echenique6-11258Sr.CBarranquilla, Colombia
24Morris Udeze6-8240So.CHouston, Texas
32Tate Busse6-2185rFr.GSt. Francis, Kan.
33Asbjorn Midtgaard7-0267Jr.CHelsingor, Denmark
40Josaphat Bilau6-10232Fr.FLa Roche-Sur-Yon, France
44Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler6-9250So.COmaha, Neb.

Wichita State women’s basketball roster

No.NameHt.Yr.Pos.Hometown
0Diamond Forrest6-5Jr.CSmyrna, Tenn.
1DJ McCarty5-8Fr.GDeSoto, Texas
2Mariah McCully5-7Jr.GGrand Rapids, Mich.
3Natalia Ryng5-10rFr.FGdynia, Poland
5Ashley Reid5-5Sr.GWichita Falls, Texas
11Ashlei Kirven6-3Fr.FBeaumont, Texas
12Carla Bremaud5-11So.GAngers, France
13Raven Prince6-1rSr.FOklahoma City, Okla.
15Jaida Hampton5-10So.GLansing, Mich.
21Maya Brewer5-11Sr.GKansas City, Mo.
23Seraphine Bastin5-8So.GDinant, Belgium
24Trajata Colbert6-2So.FRochelle, Ga.
31Vendela Danielsson5-8Jr.GUppsala, Sweden
34Shyia Smith5-11So.FIdabel, Okla.
42Asia Henderson6-3rSo.CHope Mills, N.C.
