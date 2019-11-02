Don’t have Cox TV? Don’t worry, here’s how you can watch WSU basketball in November

Looking for how to watch the upcoming Wichita State men’s basketball games this season?

While the majority of games are available on cable television, the first five games of the season and seven nonconference games will be available only to Cox subscribers on YurView Kansas (formerly Cox 22).

Not a Cox subscriber? You won’t be able to watch the games on television without a Cox subscription, but you will be able to livestream games on a laptop, phone or tablet by going to YurView.com/Kansas and clicking on that night’s game.

Bookmark that website because it is free to everyone and allows Shocker fans from across the country to watch their favorite college basketball team play — for most of November and two games in December.

Here are the 2019-20 Wichita State men’s and women’s basketball schedules and rosters.

Wichita State men’s basketball schedule

Date Opponent Time TV Tuesday, Nov. 5 Nebraska Omaha 7 p.m. Yurview Saturday, Nov. 9 Texas Southern 2 p.m. Yurview Saturday, Nov. 16 Tennessee-Martin 2 p.m. Yurview Tuesday, Nov. 19 Gardner-Webb 7 p.m. Yurview Saturday, Nov. 23 Oral Roberts 2 p.m. Yurview Tuesday, Nov. 26 vs. South Carolina (Cancun Classic) 5 p.m. CBSSN Wednesday, Nov. 27 vs. Northern Iowa or West Virginia (Cancun Classic) 5 or 7:30 p.m. CBSSN Thursday, Dec. 5 Central Arkansas 7 p.m. Yurview Sunday, Dec. 8 at Oklahoma State 1 p.m. ESPNU Saturday, Dec. 14 Oklahoma (Intrust Bank Arena) 5 p.m. ESPN2 Saturday, Dec. 21 VCU 11 a.m. ESPN2 Sunday, Dec. 29 Abilene Christian 2 p.m. Yurview Wednesday, Jan. 1 East Carolina 2 p.m. ESPNU Saturday, Jan. 4 Ole Miss 3 p.m. ESPN2/U Thursday, Jan. 9 Memphis 6 p.m. ESPN/2 Sunday, Jan. 12 at Connecticut 11 a.m. CBSSN Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Temple 8 p.m. ESPN2/U Saturday, Jan. 18 Houston 3 p.m. ESPN2/U Tuesday, Jan. 21 at South Florida 6 p.m. ESPNews Saturday, Jan. 25 Central Florida 7 p.m. ESPNU Saturday, Feb. 1 at Tulsa 5 p.m. ESPNU Thursday, Feb. 6 Cincinnati 6 p.m. ESPN/2 Sunday, Feb. 9 at Houston 2 p.m. ESPN Thursday, Feb. 13 at Central Florida 6 p.m. ESPN/2 Sunday, Feb. 16 Tulane 1 p.m. CBSSN Thursday, Feb. 20 South Florida 6 p.m. CBSSN Sunday, Feb. 23 at Cincinnati Noon ESPN Thursday, Feb. 27 Temple 6 p.m. ESPN/2 Sunday, March 1 at SMU 3 p.m. ESPNU Thursday, March 5 at Memphis 8 p.m. ESPN/2 Sunday, March 8 Tulsa 3 p.m. CBSSN

Wichita State women’s basketball schedule

Date Opponent Time TV Monday, Nov. 4 Missouri Southern State (Exh.) 6:30 p.m.



Saturday, Nov. 9 Northern Iowa 5 p.m. YurView Monday, Nov. 11 at Oral Roberts 7 p.m.



Sunday, Nov. 17 Southern 2 p.m. Yurview Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Louisiana Tech 6:30 p.m.



Monday, Nov. 25 Houston Baptist 6:30 p.m. Yurview Saturday, Nov. 30 Oklahoma 2 p.m. Yurview Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Missouri State 6 p.m. ESPN+ Saturday, Dec. 7 Eastern Michigan 2 p.m. Yurview Saturday, Dec. 14 at Creighton 1 p.m.



Monday, Dec. 16 Arkansas Pine-Bluff 11:30 a.m. Yurview Friday, Dec. 20 #Montana State (Puerto Rico Classic) 10 a.m.



Saturday, Dec. 21 #Virginia Tech (Puerto Rico Classic) 10 a.m.



Monday, Dec. 30 Grambling State 6:30 p.m. Yurview Thursday, Jan. 2 at Connecticut 6 p.m.



Sunday, Jan. 5 Tulane 2 p.m. American Digital Network Sunday, Jan. 12 at East Carolina 12 p.m. American Digital Network Wednesday, Jan. 15 Tulsa 6:30 p.m. ESPN3 Sunday, Jan. 19 Temple 2 p.m. Yurview Wednesday, Jan. 22 South Florida 6:30 p.m. American Digital Network Saturday, Jan. 25 at Houston 2 p.m. ESPN3 Wednesday, Jan. 29 at SMU 7 p.m.



Saturday, Feb. 1 East Carolina 2 p.m. Yurview Wednesday, Feb. 5 at Temple 6 p.m.



Wednesday, Feb. 12 Memphis 6:30 p.m. Yurview Sunday, Feb. 16 at Tulane 2 p.m.



Wednesday, Feb. 19 SMU 6:30 p.m. Yurview Sunday, Feb. 23 at Tulsa 2 p.m.



Saturday, Feb. 29 Cincinnati 2 p.m. ESPN3 Monday, Mar. 2 at Central Florida 6 p.m. CBS Sports Network

Wichita State men’s basketball roster

No. Name Ht. Wt. Yr. Pos. Hometown 0 Dexter Dennis 6-5 207 So. G Baker, La. 1 Tyson Etienne 6-1 192 Fr. G Engelwood, N.J. 2 Jamarius Burton 6-4 200 So. G Charlotte, N.C. 3 DeAntoni Gordon 6-7 210 Fr. F Mobile, Ala. 5 Trey Wade 6-6 219 Jr. F Marietta, Ga. 10 Erik Stevenson 6-3 198 So. G Lacey, Wash. 11 Noah Fernandes 5-11 172 Fr. G Mattapoisett, Mass. 14 Jacob Herrs 6-2 185 Jr. G Wichita, Kan. 15 Brycen Bush 6-0 165 Jr. G Wichita, Kan. 21 Jaime Echenique 6-11 258 Sr. C Barranquilla, Colombia 24 Morris Udeze 6-8 240 So. C Houston, Texas 32 Tate Busse 6-2 185 rFr. G St. Francis, Kan. 33 Asbjorn Midtgaard 7-0 267 Jr. C Helsingor, Denmark 40 Josaphat Bilau 6-10 232 Fr. F La Roche-Sur-Yon, France 44 Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler 6-9 250 So. C Omaha, Neb.

Wichita State women’s basketball roster

No. Name Ht. Yr. Pos. Hometown 0 Diamond Forrest 6-5 Jr. C Smyrna, Tenn. 1 DJ McCarty 5-8 Fr. G DeSoto, Texas 2 Mariah McCully 5-7 Jr. G Grand Rapids, Mich. 3 Natalia Ryng 5-10 rFr. F Gdynia, Poland 5 Ashley Reid 5-5 Sr. G Wichita Falls, Texas 11 Ashlei Kirven 6-3 Fr. F Beaumont, Texas 12 Carla Bremaud 5-11 So. G Angers, France 13 Raven Prince 6-1 rSr. F Oklahoma City, Okla. 15 Jaida Hampton 5-10 So. G Lansing, Mich. 21 Maya Brewer 5-11 Sr. G Kansas City, Mo. 23 Seraphine Bastin 5-8 So. G Dinant, Belgium 24 Trajata Colbert 6-2 So. F Rochelle, Ga. 31 Vendela Danielsson 5-8 Jr. G Uppsala, Sweden 34 Shyia Smith 5-11 So. F Idabel, Okla. 42 Asia Henderson 6-3 rSo. C Hope Mills, N.C.