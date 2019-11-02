Wichita State Shockers
Don’t have Cox TV? Don’t worry, here’s how you can watch WSU basketball in November
Looking for how to watch the upcoming Wichita State men’s basketball games this season?
While the majority of games are available on cable television, the first five games of the season and seven nonconference games will be available only to Cox subscribers on YurView Kansas (formerly Cox 22).
Not a Cox subscriber? You won’t be able to watch the games on television without a Cox subscription, but you will be able to livestream games on a laptop, phone or tablet by going to YurView.com/Kansas and clicking on that night’s game.
Bookmark that website because it is free to everyone and allows Shocker fans from across the country to watch their favorite college basketball team play — for most of November and two games in December.
Here are the 2019-20 Wichita State men’s and women’s basketball schedules and rosters.
Wichita State men’s basketball schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Tuesday, Nov. 5
|Nebraska Omaha
|7 p.m.
|Yurview
|Saturday, Nov. 9
|Texas Southern
|2 p.m.
|Yurview
|Saturday, Nov. 16
|Tennessee-Martin
|2 p.m.
|Yurview
|Tuesday, Nov. 19
|Gardner-Webb
|7 p.m.
|Yurview
|Saturday, Nov. 23
|Oral Roberts
|2 p.m.
|Yurview
|Tuesday, Nov. 26
|vs. South Carolina (Cancun Classic)
|5 p.m.
|CBSSN
|Wednesday, Nov. 27
|vs. Northern Iowa or West Virginia (Cancun Classic)
|5 or 7:30 p.m.
|CBSSN
|Thursday, Dec. 5
|Central Arkansas
|7 p.m.
|Yurview
|Sunday, Dec. 8
|at Oklahoma State
|1 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Saturday, Dec. 14
|Oklahoma (Intrust Bank Arena)
|5 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Saturday, Dec. 21
|VCU
|11 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Sunday, Dec. 29
|Abilene Christian
|2 p.m.
|Yurview
|Wednesday, Jan. 1
|East Carolina
|2 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Saturday, Jan. 4
|Ole Miss
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2/U
|Thursday, Jan. 9
|Memphis
|6 p.m.
|ESPN/2
|Sunday, Jan. 12
|at Connecticut
|11 a.m.
|CBSSN
|Wednesday, Jan. 15
|at Temple
|8 p.m.
|ESPN2/U
|Saturday, Jan. 18
|Houston
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2/U
|Tuesday, Jan. 21
|at South Florida
|6 p.m.
|ESPNews
|Saturday, Jan. 25
|Central Florida
|7 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Saturday, Feb. 1
|at Tulsa
|5 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Thursday, Feb. 6
|Cincinnati
|6 p.m.
|ESPN/2
|Sunday, Feb. 9
|at Houston
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|Thursday, Feb. 13
|at Central Florida
|6 p.m.
|ESPN/2
|Sunday, Feb. 16
|Tulane
|1 p.m.
|CBSSN
|Thursday, Feb. 20
|South Florida
|6 p.m.
|CBSSN
|Sunday, Feb. 23
|at Cincinnati
|Noon
|ESPN
|Thursday, Feb. 27
|Temple
|6 p.m.
|ESPN/2
|Sunday, March 1
|at SMU
|3 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Thursday, March 5
|at Memphis
|8 p.m.
|ESPN/2
|Sunday, March 8
|Tulsa
|3 p.m.
|CBSSN
Wichita State women’s basketball schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Monday, Nov. 4
|Missouri Southern State (Exh.)
|6:30 p.m.
|Saturday, Nov. 9
|Northern Iowa
|5 p.m.
|YurView
|Monday, Nov. 11
|at Oral Roberts
|7 p.m.
|Sunday, Nov. 17
|Southern
|2 p.m.
|Yurview
|Wednesday, Nov. 20
|at Louisiana Tech
|6:30 p.m.
|Monday, Nov. 25
|Houston Baptist
|6:30 p.m.
|Yurview
|Saturday, Nov. 30
|Oklahoma
|2 p.m.
|Yurview
|Wednesday, Dec. 4
|at Missouri State
|6 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Saturday, Dec. 7
|Eastern Michigan
|2 p.m.
|Yurview
|Saturday, Dec. 14
|at Creighton
|1 p.m.
|Monday, Dec. 16
|Arkansas Pine-Bluff
|11:30 a.m.
|Yurview
|Friday, Dec. 20
|#Montana State (Puerto Rico Classic)
|10 a.m.
|Saturday, Dec. 21
|#Virginia Tech (Puerto Rico Classic)
|10 a.m.
|Monday, Dec. 30
|Grambling State
|6:30 p.m.
|Yurview
|Thursday, Jan. 2
|at Connecticut
|6 p.m.
|Sunday, Jan. 5
|Tulane
|2 p.m.
|American Digital Network
|Sunday, Jan. 12
|at East Carolina
|12 p.m.
|American Digital Network
|Wednesday, Jan. 15
|Tulsa
|6:30 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Sunday, Jan. 19
|Temple
|2 p.m.
|Yurview
|Wednesday, Jan. 22
|South Florida
|6:30 p.m.
|American Digital Network
|Saturday, Jan. 25
|at Houston
|2 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Wednesday, Jan. 29
|at SMU
|7 p.m.
|Saturday, Feb. 1
|East Carolina
|2 p.m.
|Yurview
|Wednesday, Feb. 5
|at Temple
|6 p.m.
|Wednesday, Feb. 12
|Memphis
|6:30 p.m.
|Yurview
|Sunday, Feb. 16
|at Tulane
|2 p.m.
|Wednesday, Feb. 19
|SMU
|6:30 p.m.
|Yurview
|Sunday, Feb. 23
|at Tulsa
|2 p.m.
|Saturday, Feb. 29
|Cincinnati
|2 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Monday, Mar. 2
|at Central Florida
|6 p.m.
|CBS Sports Network
Wichita State men’s basketball roster
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Wt.
|Yr.
|Pos.
|Hometown
|0
|Dexter Dennis
|6-5
|207
|So.
|G
|Baker, La.
|1
|Tyson Etienne
|6-1
|192
|Fr.
|G
|Engelwood, N.J.
|2
|Jamarius Burton
|6-4
|200
|So.
|G
|Charlotte, N.C.
|3
|DeAntoni Gordon
|6-7
|210
|Fr.
|F
|Mobile, Ala.
|5
|Trey Wade
|6-6
|219
|Jr.
|F
|Marietta, Ga.
|10
|Erik Stevenson
|6-3
|198
|So.
|G
|Lacey, Wash.
|11
|Noah Fernandes
|5-11
|172
|Fr.
|G
|Mattapoisett, Mass.
|14
|Jacob Herrs
|6-2
|185
|Jr.
|G
|Wichita, Kan.
|15
|Brycen Bush
|6-0
|165
|Jr.
|G
|Wichita, Kan.
|21
|Jaime Echenique
|6-11
|258
|Sr.
|C
|Barranquilla, Colombia
|24
|Morris Udeze
|6-8
|240
|So.
|C
|Houston, Texas
|32
|Tate Busse
|6-2
|185
|rFr.
|G
|St. Francis, Kan.
|33
|Asbjorn Midtgaard
|7-0
|267
|Jr.
|C
|Helsingor, Denmark
|40
|Josaphat Bilau
|6-10
|232
|Fr.
|F
|La Roche-Sur-Yon, France
|44
|Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler
|6-9
|250
|So.
|C
|Omaha, Neb.
Wichita State women’s basketball roster
|No.
|Name
|Ht.
|Yr.
|Pos.
|Hometown
|0
|Diamond Forrest
|6-5
|Jr.
|C
|Smyrna, Tenn.
|1
|DJ McCarty
|5-8
|Fr.
|G
|DeSoto, Texas
|2
|Mariah McCully
|5-7
|Jr.
|G
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|3
|Natalia Ryng
|5-10
|rFr.
|F
|Gdynia, Poland
|5
|Ashley Reid
|5-5
|Sr.
|G
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|11
|Ashlei Kirven
|6-3
|Fr.
|F
|Beaumont, Texas
|12
|Carla Bremaud
|5-11
|So.
|G
|Angers, France
|13
|Raven Prince
|6-1
|rSr.
|F
|Oklahoma City, Okla.
|15
|Jaida Hampton
|5-10
|So.
|G
|Lansing, Mich.
|21
|Maya Brewer
|5-11
|Sr.
|G
|Kansas City, Mo.
|23
|Seraphine Bastin
|5-8
|So.
|G
|Dinant, Belgium
|24
|Trajata Colbert
|6-2
|So.
|F
|Rochelle, Ga.
|31
|Vendela Danielsson
|5-8
|Jr.
|G
|Uppsala, Sweden
|34
|Shyia Smith
|5-11
|So.
|F
|Idabel, Okla.
|42
|Asia Henderson
|6-3
|rSo.
|C
|Hope Mills, N.C.
