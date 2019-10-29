Grant Sherfield celebrates birthday with 18 points to lead Shockers to exhibition win

Grant Sherfield had a 20th birthday to remember.

The Wichita native celebrated on Tuesday playing in a Wichita State uniform for the first time, earning the starting nod, and then scoring a game-high 18 points to lead the Shockers to a 92-57 victory over Northeastern (Okla.) State in an exhibition game at Koch Arena.

WSU coach Gregg Marshall has praised the scoring punch the 6-foot-2 freshman guard has added to the Shockers and Sherfield showed what he was capable of in his first game. He finished shooting 7 of 12 from the field with two rebounds, three assists and a steal in 21 minutes.

After WSU shot just 31% as a team on 3-pointers last season, Sherfield’s three 3-pointers in the first half were a welcomed sight. He also showed poise running the team’s ball-screen offense, picking his spots well attacking and also finding Asbjorn Midtgaard over the top of the defense for an easy basket.

WSU had three others in double-digits with sophomore guard Jamarius Burton (14 points, four rebounds, six assists), junior forward Trey Wade (13 points, nine rebounds) and freshman guard Tyson Etienne (12 points on four 3-pointers). Asbjorn Midtgaard added eight points and eight rebounds.

The Shockers made 48.6% of their shots from the field, 10 three-pointers and 10 of 13 free throws. WSU grabbed 15 offensive rebounds en route to a 45-33 rebounding advantage.

After an uneven first-half performance that saw the Shockers take a 47-32 lead into halftime, WSU responded with a dominant final 20 minutes to pull away from Northeastern State.

Marshall almost certainly challenged his team after they allowed eight offensive rebounds and committed seven turnovers in the first half. In the second half, WSU responded with not committing a turnover until the final minutes of the game and allowing just three offensive rebounds.

The Shockers pulled away with a 13-0 run early in the second half, extending a 15-point lead into a 66-38 lead with 11:57 remaining. Midtgaard scored on a hook, freshman DeAntoni Gordon scored on two layups, Etienne drilled a three, Sherfield finished on a layup and Burton finished the rally on a pull-up jumper.

It was cruise control from there for WSU, which now has a full week of practice before opening the regular season next Tuesday at Koch Arena against Nebraska Omaha.

In the meantime, WSU will likely examine the sloppy first 12 minutes to the game that saw them cling to a 27-23 lead over Northeastern State.

The Shockers finally found separation with a 10-0 run. Stevenson started the rally by finishing a fast-break layup through contact and making a free throw for a three-point play. Trey Wade followed with an inside basket, then Burton drilled a three and Sherfield capped the run with a nice find over the top to Midtgaard.

WSU took a 47-32 lead into halftime, but Marshall had plenty to dissect with his team.

The Shockers scored at a tidy rate (1.27 points per possession), thanks to 10 offensive rebounds and making 13 of 22 two-point shots, but WSU also committed seven turnovers and allowed Northeastern State, a middle-of-the-pack Division II team, to grab eight offensive rebounds.

Senior center Jaime Echenique (left hand), sophomore center Morris Udeze (concussion) and freshman guard Noah Fernandes (left foot) were all inactive for the game, which left Marshall with 10 scholarship players at his disposal. Playing in Tuesday’s exhibition did not burn the redshirt options for any of WSU’s players.