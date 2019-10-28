WSU starting center Jaime Echenique will miss at least a month with fractured hand

Wichita State announced senior center Jaime Echenique suffered a hand injury during Saturday’s scrimmage against Nebraska that will hold him out for the start of the regular season. The Wichita Eagle

The Shockers will be missing their starting center for the start of the regular season next week.

Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall announced Monday that senior Jaime Echenique suffered a fractured left hand during Saturday’s scrimmage against Nebraska and will miss “at least” four weeks.

The Shockers play seven games in November with five coming at Koch Arena as heavy favorites and two in the Cancun Challenge against South Carolina and either Northern Iowa or West Virginia. Notable games in December are at Oklahoma State on Dec. 8, then Wichita games against Oklahoma (Dec. 14) and VCU (Dec. 21).

The good news is that WSU does have depth at the center position. With the 6-foot-11 Colombian big man sidelined, junior 7-footer Asbjorn Midtgaard likely slides into the starting lineup with sophomores Morris Udeze and Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler available to split time. Although, Marshall said Udeze is currently recovering from concussion symptoms and is unlikely to play in Tuesday’s exhibition.

Last season Marshall used a three-man rotation effectively at center, rotating between Echenique, Midtgaard and either Udeze or Poor Bear-Chandler. Udeze is returning from a shoulder injury that ended his freshman season, while Poor Bear-Chandler has dropped 20 pounds and capable of also playing the power forward position.

But Echenique’s absence leaves a void for the Shockers. He started 34 of 37 games, averaged 9.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in less than 18 minutes per game and erased many of WSU’s defensive mistakes on the perimeter with his shot-blocking and rebounding ability. Despite playing just 673 minutes, the Shockers outscored opponents by 139 points when Echenique was on the floor — the biggest plus-minus impact made by any player.

While Echenique played in all 37 games last season, he does have an injury history. Last season he suffered a partially torn plantar fascia in a loss at VCU on Dec. 22. Echenique decided to play through the pain of the nagging injury.

The Shockers open the regular season next Tuesday at Koch Arena against Nebraska Omaha.

