How freshman Noah Fernandes added 20 pounds to prepare himself to help Wichita State

The past two months have been excruciating ones for Wichita State freshman Noah Fernandes.

The three-star point guard from Mattapoisett, Massachusetts came to WSU to compete and prove himself, but an injury coach Gregg Marshall described as a “bone bruise” to Fernandes’ left foot has sidelined Fernandes for the majority of the Shockers’ training camp.

Fernandes had made an impression on Marshall and the coaching staff with his fiery spirit before the injury. Although it did not require surgery, Fernandes hasn’t been able to continue building on-court chemistry with his teammates. As a point guard, that’s frustrating.

“I’ve been anxious for weeks now because the season is getting closer,” Fernandes said last week at WSU’s media day. “The doctors said I’m really close to being cleared, so I’m going to give it a try and see what happens. I’ve been feeling good and getting on the treadmill and elliptical and doing a lot more mobile stuff. I’m excited.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It’s unclear if Fernandes will be available for Sunday’s closed scrimmage against Nebraska, Tuesday’s exhibition against Northeastern State or WSU’s season opener on Nov. 5 against Omaha.

But Fernandes hasn’t let the injury stop him from his preparation to play high-major Division I basketball.

The biggest challenge for Fernandes, who arrived on WSU’s campus in late June measuring 5-foot-11 and 152 pounds, is packing on weight. He was considered one of the strongest pound-for-pound lifters at his prep school, Woodstock Academy, but Fernandes struggled putting on — and keeping — weight.

That’s changed now that Fernandes is able to work closely with WSU strength and conditioning coach Kerry Rosenboom. In less than four months, Fernandes has added 20 pounds and counting. With a target weight of 175 pounds, Fernandes now weighs 172 entering the season.

“I’m eating more, drinking a lot more water,” Fernandes said. “I’m drinking a gallon and a half a day. A lot of protein shakes. The goal was to put on that weight without getting slower. I want to keep my speed.”

Before the injury, Fernandes could already tell a difference in how the added weight was affecting his game.

“It definitely helps me hold my ground on defense, but I think it actually helps me more offensively,” Fernandes said. “It sort of allows me to play at my own pace and not get bumped off my driving lanes. On defense, I’ve always been scrappy. The strength has helped with that, but I think it’s going to help me more on offense get to my spots a little easier.”

Fernandes is battling for minutes at point guard alongside incumbent Jamarius Burton and fellow freshman Grant Sherfield. While Burton (small forward) and Sherfield (shooting guard) have the ability to play off the ball, Marshall has said Fernandes is the team’s lone pure point guard.

Marshall has been pleased with the competition between the guards, recalling one of his favorite moments of the summer that revealed the competitiveness and drive of Fernandes and Sherfield.

“The two of them were going at each other and one stole the ball from one, then Grant came back and got all up in Noah and stole the ball from Noah,” Marshall said. “The next thing you know, I thought I was going to have to break up a fight. They were just right at each other. It wasn’t anything near a fight, but the way they were pushing each other was awesome.

“It’s going to make each of them better. I praised them for being so dogged in their determination to guard each other.”

It’s that kind of mentality and won’t-back-down spirit that has made Fernandes a standout on the court his whole life.

He’s ecstatic to have found a home with a program that embodies everything he believes in.

“If we push each other and we compete individually, then we get better as individuals and the team gets better,” Fernandes said. “The biggest thing for us is to continue to push each other to make each other better. We don’t get caught up in who’s starting. We’re a team. We’re here to win.

“Everyone is going to play their role and do what they’ve got to do. At the end of the day, we’re making each other better and hopefully getting the team ready to make a run this year.”