Trey Wade shines as Wichita State cruises past Nebraska in closed basketball scrimmage

Wichita State men’s basketball fans waiting on the first good news of the 2019-20 received some Saturday afternoon when it was publicized that the Shockers defeated Nebraska 89-75 in a 40-minute closed scrimmage at WSU’s practice facility Saturday.

While Nebraska is in a full transition to first-year coach Fred Hoiberg, who has brought in 11 of 13 new scholarship players, the Huskers are still stocked with Big Ten-caliber athletes.

That’s why Saturday’s result was an impressive one for WSU, a young team in its own right with just one senior and two juniors but one that believes it can make an NCAA Tournament push this season with seven returners from the team that ended last season winning 14 of its final 18 games.

But to WSU coach Gregg Marshall, the controlled portion before the scrimmage was just as valuable for him.

“Nothing really surprised me,” Marshall told The Roundhouse after Saturday’s scrimmage. “Now I’m going to be able to break this film down, against another team, and show them the things we’ve been deficient in and how they can improve.”

Trey Wade, the junior-college transfer who is tasked with replacing Markis McDuffie in the starting lineup this season, made the biggest impression in Saturday’s scrimmage. The 6-foot-6 forward’s tremendous motor was on full display, as he notched 18 points and 11 rebounds in just 17 minutes. He made 6 of 10 field goals and all six of his free throws.

“Trey Wade does a lot of things well,” Marshall told The Roundhouse. “He rebounds. He can score inside. He can hit the occasional three. He can defend.”

WSU’s guard play was inconsistent at best last season, but the Shockers believe that area will be significantly upgraded this year with the improvement of sophomores Jamarius Burton, Erik Stevenson and Dexter Dennis along with the introduction of freshman Grant Sherfield, Tyson Etienne and Noah Fernandes.

That improvement certainly translated against Nebraska.

Stevenson scored 17 points, including four 3-pointers, while Dennis chipped in 12 points and Burton had 10 points with seven rebounds. Etienne finished with eight points, four assists and four steals, while Sherfield also added four assists.

WSU pounded Nebraska on the glass according to the GoShockers.com report, as the Shockers secured 17 offensive rebounds. WSU also made nine 3-pointers on 34.6% accuracy and 12 of 14 free throws.

The Shockers will play their lone exhibition game on Tuesday against Northeastern State (Okla.) with a 7 p.m. tip-off at Koch Arena. WSU opens its regular season on Nov. 5 at Koch Arena against Nebraska Omaha.