Wichita State selected as one of four hosts for NCAA hoops recruiting academy in 2020

Gregg Marshall talks biggest surprise of spring workouts and 2019 WSU basketball recruits Wichita State men's basketball coach Gregg Marshall spoke with the local media at his golf tournament fundraiser at Wichita Country Club. (May 13, 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita State men's basketball coach Gregg Marshall spoke with the local media at his golf tournament fundraiser at Wichita Country Club. (May 13, 2019)

Gregg Marshall and his staff of assistant coaches will be able to stay in Wichita for the final recruiting period in July next summer.

Wichita State was selected to serve as one of four hosts for the second annual NCAA College Basketball Academies, the NCAA announced on Friday. The other three host sites are Utah, Winthrop and Connecticut.

Koch Arena will be host to the six-day event, spanning July 20-26, that will see high school basketball prospects from all over the region play in scrimmages and go through drills being conducted by past and present college and high school coaches.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Academy back to Storrs, and equally excited to have Salt Lake City, Wichita and Rock Hill on board as well,” said NCAA’s senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt. “Having buy-in from four host institutions is paramount to the planning and execution of these events.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

But the games aren’t the only point of the academies; they also feature classes for players and their parents or guardians to receive social media advice and also learn life skills geared to prepare them for the recruiting process, academic eligibility and life on campus.

As long as the prospect is registered with the NCAA Eligibility Center, the NCAA pays the travel expenses for each player and one parent or guardian.

The academies were created in response to suggestions from the Commission on College Basketball following the bribery and corruption scandals recently in recruiting.

But in their debut this summer, the academies struggled to attract the nation’s top high school recruits from their shoe-company teams. Although the academies drew around 400 players at each site, hardly any were considered to be prospects of the caliber WSU has recruited in recent years under Marshall.

There is optimism among some coaches, however, that the academies will flourish in the coming years, as the NCAA continues to build them up and their presence grows.