Wichita State basketball’s 2019-20 schedule is finalized: here are dates and times

Gregg Marshall talks biggest surprise of spring workouts and 2019 WSU basketball recruits Wichita State men's basketball coach Gregg Marshall spoke with the local media at his golf tournament fundraiser at Wichita Country Club. (May 13, 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita State men's basketball coach Gregg Marshall spoke with the local media at his golf tournament fundraiser at Wichita Country Club. (May 13, 2019)

There will be a New Years Day party at Koch Arena to bring in 2020.

The American Athletic Conference released the full dates and times of the upcoming men’s basketball conference slate and the Shockers will open AAC play on Wednesday, January 1 with a 3 p.m. game at home against East Carolina.

WSU will play on either ESPN or ESPN2 at least seven times, while all AAC games will be broadcast on ESPN’s family of channels or CBS Sports Network. There are three 6 p.m. Thursday games at Koch Arena scheduled for ESPN or ESPN2: Memphis (January 9), Cincinnati (February 6) and Temple (February 27).

Similar to last season’s AAC schedule, which was clearly front-loaded (WSU started 1-6 before winning 9 of 11), the Shockers appear to have a tougher slate in the first half of conference play.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

After opening with ECU at home, WSU will play Ole Miss in an AAC-SEC Alliance game at home then prepare for what should be a highly-anticipated showdown against Memphis at Koch Arena four days later. The Shockers then have a challenging road swing at Connecticut and Temple before returning home for Houston, then going back on the road at South Florida.

That looks to be the toughest stretch of the schedule for WSU, which also has key dates on the road at Houston (February 9), at Cincinnati (February 23) and at Memphis (March 5).

Friday’s conference schedule release finalizes the 2019-20 schedule for the Shockers, which will play South Carolina and either Northern Iowa or West Virginia in the Cancun Challenge along with Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, VCU and Ole Miss.

Here is WSU’s full schedule:

Date Opponent Time TV Tue., Oct. 29 Northeastern State (Exh.) 7 p.m. Yurview Tue., Nov. 5 Omaha 7 p.m. Yurview Sat., Nov. 9 Texas Southern 2 p.m. Yurview Sat., Nov. 16 Tennessee-Martin 2 p.m. Yurview Tue., Nov. 19 Gardner-Webb 7 p.m. Yurview Sat., Nov. 23 Oral Roberts 2 p.m. Yurview Tue., Nov. 26 vs. South Carolina (Cancun Classic) 5 p.m. CBS Sports Network Wed., Nov. 27 vs. Northern Iowa or West Virginia (Cancun Classic) 5 or 7:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network Thu., Dec. 5 Central Arkansas 7 p.m. Yurview Sun., Dec. 8 at Oklahoma State 1 p.m. ESPNU Sat., Dec. 14 Oklahoma (Intrust Bank Arena) 5 p.m. ESPN2 Sat., Dec. 21 VCU 11 a.m. ESPN2 Sun., Dec. 29 Abilene Christian 2 p.m. Yurview Wed., Jan. 1 East Carolina 2 p.m. ESPNU Sat., Jan. 4 Ole Miss 3 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU Thu., Jan. 9 Memphis 6 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 Sun., Jan. 12 at Connecticut 11 a.m. CBS Sports Network Wed., Jan. 15 at Temple 8 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU Sat., Jan. 18 Houston 3 p.m. ESPN2 or ESPNU Tue., Jan. 21 at South Florida 6 p.m. ESPNews Sat., Jan. 25 Central Florida 7 p.m. ESPNU Sat., Feb. 1 at Tulsa 5 p.m. ESPNU Thu, Feb. 6 Cincinnati 6 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 Sun, Feb. 9 at Houston 2 p.m. ESPN Thu., Feb. 13 at Central Florida 6 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 Sun., Feb. 16 Tulane 1 p.m. CBS Sports Network Thu., Feb. 20 South Florida 6 p.m. CBS Sports Network Sun., Feb. 23 at Cincinnati Noon ESPN Thu., Feb. 27 Temple 6 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 Sun., March 1 at SMU 3 p.m. ESPNU Thu., March 5 at Memphis 8 p.m. ESPN or ESPN2 Sun., March 8 Tulsa 3 p.m. CBS Sports Network