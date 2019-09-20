Wichita State Shockers
Wichita State basketball’s 2019-20 schedule is finalized: here are dates and times
There will be a New Years Day party at Koch Arena to bring in 2020.
The American Athletic Conference released the full dates and times of the upcoming men’s basketball conference slate and the Shockers will open AAC play on Wednesday, January 1 with a 3 p.m. game at home against East Carolina.
WSU will play on either ESPN or ESPN2 at least seven times, while all AAC games will be broadcast on ESPN’s family of channels or CBS Sports Network. There are three 6 p.m. Thursday games at Koch Arena scheduled for ESPN or ESPN2: Memphis (January 9), Cincinnati (February 6) and Temple (February 27).
Similar to last season’s AAC schedule, which was clearly front-loaded (WSU started 1-6 before winning 9 of 11), the Shockers appear to have a tougher slate in the first half of conference play.
After opening with ECU at home, WSU will play Ole Miss in an AAC-SEC Alliance game at home then prepare for what should be a highly-anticipated showdown against Memphis at Koch Arena four days later. The Shockers then have a challenging road swing at Connecticut and Temple before returning home for Houston, then going back on the road at South Florida.
That looks to be the toughest stretch of the schedule for WSU, which also has key dates on the road at Houston (February 9), at Cincinnati (February 23) and at Memphis (March 5).
Friday’s conference schedule release finalizes the 2019-20 schedule for the Shockers, which will play South Carolina and either Northern Iowa or West Virginia in the Cancun Challenge along with Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, VCU and Ole Miss.
Here is WSU’s full schedule:
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|TV
|Tue., Oct. 29
|Northeastern State (Exh.)
|7 p.m.
|Yurview
|Tue., Nov. 5
|Omaha
|7 p.m.
|Yurview
|Sat., Nov. 9
|Texas Southern
|2 p.m.
|Yurview
|Sat., Nov. 16
|Tennessee-Martin
|2 p.m.
|Yurview
|Tue., Nov. 19
|Gardner-Webb
|7 p.m.
|Yurview
|Sat., Nov. 23
|Oral Roberts
|2 p.m.
|Yurview
|Tue., Nov. 26
|vs. South Carolina (Cancun Classic)
|5 p.m.
|CBS Sports Network
|Wed., Nov. 27
|vs. Northern Iowa or West Virginia (Cancun Classic)
|5 or 7:30 p.m.
|CBS Sports Network
|Thu., Dec. 5
|Central Arkansas
|7 p.m.
|Yurview
|Sun., Dec. 8
|at Oklahoma State
|1 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Sat., Dec. 14
|Oklahoma (Intrust Bank Arena)
|5 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Sat., Dec. 21
|VCU
|11 a.m.
|ESPN2
|Sun., Dec. 29
|Abilene Christian
|2 p.m.
|Yurview
|Wed., Jan. 1
|East Carolina
|2 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Sat., Jan. 4
|Ole Miss
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Thu., Jan. 9
|Memphis
|6 p.m.
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Sun., Jan. 12
|at Connecticut
|11 a.m.
|CBS Sports Network
|Wed., Jan. 15
|at Temple
|8 p.m.
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Sat., Jan. 18
|Houston
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2 or ESPNU
|Tue., Jan. 21
|at South Florida
|6 p.m.
|ESPNews
|Sat., Jan. 25
|Central Florida
|7 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Sat., Feb. 1
|at Tulsa
|5 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Thu, Feb. 6
|Cincinnati
|6 p.m.
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Sun, Feb. 9
|at Houston
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|Thu., Feb. 13
|at Central Florida
|6 p.m.
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Sun., Feb. 16
|Tulane
|1 p.m.
|CBS Sports Network
|Thu., Feb. 20
|South Florida
|6 p.m.
|CBS Sports Network
|Sun., Feb. 23
|at Cincinnati
|Noon
|ESPN
|Thu., Feb. 27
|Temple
|6 p.m.
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Sun., March 1
|at SMU
|3 p.m.
|ESPNU
|Thu., March 5
|at Memphis
|8 p.m.
|ESPN or ESPN2
|Sun., March 8
|Tulsa
|3 p.m.
|CBS Sports Network
