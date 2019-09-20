Wichita State Shockers

Wichita State basketball’s 2019-20 schedule is finalized: here are dates and times

There will be a New Years Day party at Koch Arena to bring in 2020.

The American Athletic Conference released the full dates and times of the upcoming men’s basketball conference slate and the Shockers will open AAC play on Wednesday, January 1 with a 3 p.m. game at home against East Carolina.

WSU will play on either ESPN or ESPN2 at least seven times, while all AAC games will be broadcast on ESPN’s family of channels or CBS Sports Network. There are three 6 p.m. Thursday games at Koch Arena scheduled for ESPN or ESPN2: Memphis (January 9), Cincinnati (February 6) and Temple (February 27).

Similar to last season’s AAC schedule, which was clearly front-loaded (WSU started 1-6 before winning 9 of 11), the Shockers appear to have a tougher slate in the first half of conference play.

After opening with ECU at home, WSU will play Ole Miss in an AAC-SEC Alliance game at home then prepare for what should be a highly-anticipated showdown against Memphis at Koch Arena four days later. The Shockers then have a challenging road swing at Connecticut and Temple before returning home for Houston, then going back on the road at South Florida.

That looks to be the toughest stretch of the schedule for WSU, which also has key dates on the road at Houston (February 9), at Cincinnati (February 23) and at Memphis (March 5).

Friday’s conference schedule release finalizes the 2019-20 schedule for the Shockers, which will play South Carolina and either Northern Iowa or West Virginia in the Cancun Challenge along with Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, VCU and Ole Miss.

Here is WSU’s full schedule:

DateOpponentTimeTV
Tue., Oct. 29Northeastern State (Exh.)7 p.m.Yurview
Tue., Nov. 5Omaha7 p.m.Yurview
Sat., Nov. 9Texas Southern2 p.m.Yurview
Sat., Nov. 16Tennessee-Martin2 p.m.Yurview
Tue., Nov. 19Gardner-Webb7 p.m.Yurview
Sat., Nov. 23Oral Roberts2 p.m.Yurview
Tue., Nov. 26vs. South Carolina (Cancun Classic)5 p.m.CBS Sports Network
Wed., Nov. 27vs. Northern Iowa or West Virginia (Cancun Classic)5 or 7:30 p.m.CBS Sports Network
Thu., Dec. 5Central Arkansas7 p.m.Yurview
Sun., Dec. 8at Oklahoma State1 p.m.ESPNU
Sat., Dec. 14Oklahoma (Intrust Bank Arena)5 p.m.ESPN2
Sat., Dec. 21VCU11 a.m.ESPN2
Sun., Dec. 29Abilene Christian2 p.m.Yurview
Wed., Jan. 1East Carolina2 p.m.ESPNU
Sat., Jan. 4Ole Miss3 p.m.ESPN2 or ESPNU
Thu., Jan. 9Memphis6 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2
Sun., Jan. 12at Connecticut11 a.m.CBS Sports Network
Wed., Jan. 15at Temple8 p.m.ESPN2 or ESPNU
Sat., Jan. 18Houston3 p.m.ESPN2 or ESPNU
Tue., Jan. 21at South Florida6 p.m.ESPNews
Sat., Jan. 25Central Florida7 p.m.ESPNU
Sat., Feb. 1at Tulsa5 p.m.ESPNU
Thu, Feb. 6Cincinnati6 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2
Sun, Feb. 9at Houston2 p.m.ESPN
Thu., Feb. 13at Central Florida6 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2
Sun., Feb. 16Tulane1 p.m.CBS Sports Network
Thu., Feb. 20South Florida6 p.m.CBS Sports Network
Sun., Feb. 23at CincinnatiNoonESPN
Thu., Feb. 27Temple6 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2
Sun., March 1at SMU3 p.m.ESPNU
Thu., March 5at Memphis8 p.m.ESPN or ESPN2
Sun., March 8Tulsa3 p.m.CBS Sports Network
