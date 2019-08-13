Markis McDuffie signs first pro contract in Hungary with former Shocker teammate

WSU’s Markis McDuffie on playing for Indiana Pacers in NBA Summer League Wichita State graduate Markis McDuffie spoke with the Eagle in Las Vegas after making his NBA Summer League debut with the Indiana Pacers on Monday. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita State graduate Markis McDuffie spoke with the Eagle in Las Vegas after making his NBA Summer League debut with the Indiana Pacers on Monday.

Former Wichita State standout Markis McDuffie signed his first professional basketball contract on Monday, agreeing to play the 2019-20 season with Alba Fehervar in Hungary’s top league, Nemzeti Bajnoksag I/A.

McDuffie averaged 18.2 points his senior year at WSU this past season, the highest scoring average in the Gregg Marshall era, and made countless difficult jumpers as a marked man on a young and inexperienced WSU team that McDuffie helped lead to the semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament and a 14-4 close to the season.

“I felt like I showed everyone in the NBA world what I was capable of this last year at Wichita State,” McDuffie told the Eagle in June. “They’ve watched those games and know what I can do. I thought the biggest thing I showed was my leadership and being that No. 1 option, that go-to guy, that guy we trust and everyone believes in.”

And McDuffie won’t be the only former Shocker playing for Alba Fehervar in Hungary — he’ll be joined by Daishon Smith, who played for WSU during the 2016-17 season when McDuffie led the Shockers in scoring (11.5) and rebounding (5.7) and Smith started 12 games and averaged 4.8 points.

Smith transferred after the season and landed at Louisiana-Monroe, where he had a standout senior year and averaged 21.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.2 steals last season.

Now the duo will star for Alba Fehervar, which has had a strong recent history — winning the league title in 2017 and five times in the last two decades. The club finished 12-14 in league play and out of the eight-team playoffs, but did reach the quarterfinals of the 32-team FIBA EuropeCup.

It was an enticing opportunity for McDuffie, who has had a busy summer auditioning for his first pro contract.

He started by playing in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament with the top college seniors in the country not invited to the NBA Draft combine. He worked out for more than a dozen NBA teams leading up to the draft, then played for the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas in July.

More recently, McDuffie was in Chicago last week to play in the G League Player Invitational.

Although McDuffie’s career won’t start in the NBA or the G League, a strong rookie campaign in Hungary could propel McDuffie to another look next summer.