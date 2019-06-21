Vegas-bound: WSU’s Markis McDuffie agrees to play in summer league for NBA team

Markis McDuffie talks about the Shockers’ time in New York City (April 2019) Markis McDuffie, who grew up in nearby Paterson, New Jersey, talks about his team's time in New York City. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (April 2019) Markis McDuffie, who grew up in nearby Paterson, New Jersey, talks about his team's time in New York City.

Wichita State’s Markis McDuffie will get his chance to make an impression at NBA Summer League.

After he wasn’t selected in Thursday’s NBA Draft, McDuffie confirmed to The Eagle on Friday that he has reached an agreement to play for the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Summer League from July 5-15 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas.

McDuffie averaged 18.2 points last season for the Shockers, the most in the Gregg Marshall era at WSU, and was a second-team all-conference pick in the American Athletic Conference.

“I felt like I showed everyone in the NBA world what I was capable of this last year at Wichita State,” McDuffie said before the draft. “They’ve watched those games and know what I can do. I thought the biggest thing I showed was my leadership and being that No. 1 option, that go-to guy, that guy we trust and everyone believes in.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“I’m ready for the NBA and I just hope I get a chance because I’m ready to jump in a rotation and help some team win games from the jump. I’ve had four years of college experience and I loved my time at WSU, now I’m ready to go the NBA and start winning.”

McDuffie is not making any money playing for the Pacers in the summer league, but it can be considered another audition for all 30 teams in the NBA. Summer league games are played in front of scouts for every team.

Now McDuffie will look to become the next Shocker to make his way to the NBA as an undrafted free agent, following in the footsteps of former teammates Ron Baker and Fred VanVleet.

“Ron has been telling me to stay the course and stay focused on my goals and then Fred has been telling me to just bet on yourself,” McDuffie said. “All of those guys have helped me through this process and given me the motivation to be that next guy out of Wichita State to do something special in the NBA.”