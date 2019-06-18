Teddy Allen dismissed from Wichita State basketball team following arrest

2018: WSU’s Teddy Allen on his waiver request to NCAA (FILE VIDEO -- OCTOBER 2018) Teddy Allen, a sophomore transfer from West Virginia, talked about the process of his waiver request to the NCAA to play immediately this season for the Wichita State Shockers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO -- OCTOBER 2018) Teddy Allen, a sophomore transfer from West Virginia, talked about the process of his waiver request to the NCAA to play immediately this season for the Wichita State Shockers.

Teddy Allen has been dismissed from the Wichita State men’s basketball team, the program announced Tuesday morning.

The decision comes less than a week after Allen, 21, was arrested in the early hours of Thursday, June 13 in Wichita and later charged with domestic violence property crime and petty theft, both misdemeanors.

“Coach (Gregg) Marshall and I met over the weekend to discuss the situation and the time that Teddy has spent within our program,” WSU athletic director Darron Boatright said in a statement. “We came to this decision jointly and agreed that this is best for the program. We wish Teddy well moving forward.”

Allen, a 6-foot-5 forward, transferred from West Virginia to WSU last spring and sat out last season as a redshirt transfer after the NCAA did not award him a waiver to play immediately. Nicknamed “Teddy Buckets” for his scoring prowess, Allen was one of the most anticipated players on the team and expected to be a starting player this coming season.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But last Thursday’s incident was the first — and last — public mistake made by Allen with the Shockers.

“I’m both disappointed and sad, and I’m regretful that I wasn’t able to help Teddy more,” Marshall said in the statement. “I wish Teddy nothing but the best in his future.”

Police responded to a domestic violence call made by a 23-year-old woman in the early hours of last Thursday from a neighborhood off Rock Road in northeast Wichita. Court documents show the woman accused Allen of coming into her home, causing a disturbance, destroying her iPhone 7 and stealing a set of vehicle and apartment keys before fleeing on foot.

Allen was booked into Sedgwick County Jail, daily booking reports showed, and later released on $3,500 bond. His arraignment date is scheduled for July 29.

Regardless of how things play out in court, Allen’s time with the Shockers comes to an end without him playing a single game.

He came to WSU last May looking to start a new chapter in his life. He had a rough upbringing growing up in Arizona and moved to Boys Town, a small village just outside of Omaha, Nebraska that features a world-renowned center that is dedicated to the care, treatment and education of at-risk children who suffer from behavioral, emotional and academic issues. Just before his senior year basketball season, Allen lost his mother to cancer and has been battling depression ever since.

Coming to WSU, a 5-hour trip away from Boys Town, gave Allen hope that the NCAA would make an exception and allow him to play immediately last season. When the NCAA declined to give Allen a waiver to play, WSU coach Gregg Marshall said Allen was devastated by the news.

One concession the NCAA did make with Allen was allowing him to travel with WSU on road trips, although Allen had stopped traveling with the Shockers to road games in conference play by the end of the season. There was little news on Allen during the season other than Marshall raving about Allen’s scoring ability as a scout team player in practice.

Allen was expected to be a starting forward for the Shockers this coming season after transferring from West Virginia, where he averaged 7 points in less than 12 points off the bench and scored 34 points in the team’s NCAA Tournament run to the Sweet 16 in 2018. He also averaged 31.6 points and won the Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year award as a senior at Boys Town.

After graduating their top two scorers from this past season, the Shockers were relying on Allen to help carry some of the scoring load for this next season.

Allen’s departure opens up a scholarship for WSU to use, although mid-June is extremely late in the recruiting cycle to add a player. Marshall and his staff could look to add a graduate transfer as a stop-gap solution or seek out a diamond-in-the-rough find in the high school senior or junior college ranks. WSU could also choose not to use the scholarship for this upcoming season and save it for its 2020 recruiting class.