Wichita State basketball player arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, theft

Teddy Allen’s jail booking photo. Courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

A guard on the Wichita State men’s basketball team was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, criminal damage to property and theft.

Theodore “Teddy” Allen was arrested at around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday in Wichita after a woman in her twenties reported that he had battered her, according to Wichita police reports.

Allen, 21, was booked into Sedgwick County Jail, daily booking reports show. He was later released on bond.

Allen transferred to Wichita State after playing his freshman year at West Virginia and was expected to be a contributor to next year’s team.