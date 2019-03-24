How Dexter Dennis and the Shockers put the clamps on Clemson to advance in the NIT

Wichita State fans were probably on the edge of their seats screaming at the television when the Shockers committed turnovers on seven of their final 14 possessions against Clemson in a second-round National Invitational Tournament game on Sunday.

Many will remember the Shockers barely holding on for a 63-55 victory at Littlejohn Coliseum to advance to the quarterfinals of the NIT to face Indiana on Tuesday.

But it’s also important to remember why WSU had a cushion large enough to, as WSU coach Gregg Marshall phrased it, “withstand the debacle at the end.”

The Shockers held Clemson to 55 points in 69 possessions, its fourth-lowest offensive efficiency output of the season. The Tigers shot 28.3 percent from the field and 14.3 percent on three-pointers. The only other team that’s been able to accomplish anything similar to that was Virginia, one of the nation’s top-ranked teams.

Clemson’s offense had been carried by 6-foot-3 senior guard Marcquise Reed, who was averaging 19.5 points on good shooting percentages. On Sunday, Reed scored 18 points but did so on 5-of-20 shooting. Clemson’s second-best scorer, 6-9 senior post Elijah Thomas, was limited to eight points on 2-of-8 shooting.

“That’s two pros right there,” Marshall said of Reed and Thomas. “I don’t know if they’re NBA guys, but they’re going to play a long time and for a lot of money.”

To WSU’s players, Sunday’s effort didn’t feel like an above-average performance regardless of what the numbers suggested.

For two months now, the Shockers have been surviving and winning because of their defense. Yes, WSU followed a detailed scouting report prepared by WSU assistant Isaac Brown well. But no, WSU does not feel like it did anything spectacular against Clemson.

“Honestly, we’re just doing what is expected of us,” WSU freshman Dexter Dennis said. “What we go through every day in practice is to try to be the best version of ourselves that we can be. I think that’s what we were (Sunday).”

Dennis was perhaps the most important reason why WSU’s defense excelled.

It was Jaime Echenique (game-high 18 points) and seniors Markis McDuffie (a steady 16 points) and Samajae Haynes-Jones (10 points, 10 rebounds with a crucial three-pointer) that powered the offense. But Dennis did the heavy lifting when it came to his defense on Reed.

There’s nothing more Reed loves to do than to dribble around a ball screen and pull up for a mid-range jumper. WSU could have gone several different ways in defending this. It could have matched quickness with quickness and stuck Haynes-Jones on him. It could have told its big men to aggressively trap on ball screens for Reed to force the ball out of his hands.

But in the end, WSU trusted Dennis and the athleticism and length of his 6-5 frame to handle the challenge.

“He’s really good at driving and shooting those step-back jumpers over the top of guys,” Brown said. “So we wanted to put our most athletic guy on him and we told (Dennis) to try to contest every shot. You can’t do a high-school contest. You’ve got to be the second man off the floor and then go contest it.”

Dennis did this so well that Marshall felt like he couldn’t afford to take him off the floor when Reed was still on. So at the end of the game, Reed had played 38 minutes and Dennis had played 38 minutes.

Dennis was credited with three blocks, all on Reed shots, and could have been given one more. It was clear his length gave Reed problems throughout the game and didn’t allow him to fall back on his bread-and-butter, the pull-up jumper.

“He was dynamite with his positioning and his length on Reed,” Marshall said. “I love Reed’s game. He reminds me of (Kansas State’s) Barry Brown with how he gets to the mid-range and can score. But (Sunday) because of Dexter’s length and the way we were defending the ball screens, it was difficult for (Reed). I’m sure he probably missed some shots he normally makes.”

WSU’s game plan on defending Clemson’s ball screens for Reed was to have Dennis fight over the top of the screen and trail Reed, while WSU’s center, either Echenique or Asbjorn Midtgaard, contained the drive. If Reed decided to pull up, Dennis had to fight to get back in position and use his long limbs to hide Reed’s vision of the rim or even block the shot.

But Dennis’ biggest area of growth this season has been his one-on-one defense when the player he’s guarding tries to go from the perimeter to the rim. For much of the first three months of the season, Dennis was saddled on the bench in foul trouble because he couldn’t resist using his hands to stop the player. Now, Dennis keeps his hands up in the air and uses his athleticism to beat the player to the spot without fouling.

“He was a good defender all along, but he was always putting his hands on people,” Marshall said. “Instead of reaching out like he’s a. fork lift or Edward Scissorhands, he’s putting his hands up and using that length to contest shots.”

For Dennis, this season has been learning on the go. He didn’t have time to sit out and learn. He had to play 20-plus minutes and guard the likes of Cincinnati’s Jarron Cumberland, Houston’s Corey Davis, Temple’s Shizz Alston and Memphis’ Jeremiah Martin.

So when it came time to defend a player the caliber of Reed in the postseason, Dennis was prepared. In some ways, it felt like just another night in the American.

“It kind of did, I’m not going to lie,” Dennis said. “It was like, ‘OK, you’ve got to guard this star tonight. They average this and this and this.’ They put me on them and see what I can do.”