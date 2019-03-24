WSU, in nerve-wracking finish, beats Clemson and moves on to NIT quarterfinals

This Wichita State team knows how to make a wire-to-wire victory as nerve-wracking as possible.

The Shockers led by as many as 13 points in the second half, but committed seven turnovers down the stretch and had to hold on in the final minutes of their 63-55 victory over Clemson on Sunday afternoon at Littlejohn Coliseum in the second round of the National Invitation Tournament.

But a win is a win and WSU (21-14) will be ecstatic to continue its season on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the NIT at Indiana (19-15).

Junior Jaime Echenique led WSU in scoring with 18 points on 7 of 8 shooting, while senior Markis McDuffie was steady again with 16 points and senior Samajae Haynes-Jones scored 10 points, including the game’s biggest three-pointer. Freshman Dexter Dennis added 11 points, while Haynes-Jones registered a double-double with 10 rebounds.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle

The Shockers held Clemson to its second-worst shooting performance of the season, as the Tigers made just 28.3 percent from the field and relied on 23-of-31 free-throw shooting to stay in the game. Leading scorer Marcquise Reed scored a team-high 18 points, but did so on 5-of-20 shooting.

WSU did not make things easy by playing like a team that was seeing a full-court press for the first time. The Shockers turned it over on back-to-back possessions the first two times Clemson pressed, then two more times in the final four minutes.





The most costly came when senior Samajae Haynes-Jones had the ball jarred loose from behind, then intentionally fouled Marcquise Reed. The officials ruled the foul to be a flagrant, giving Clemson two free throws, which it made to trim the lead to 58-55 with 1:17 remaining, and the ball. Clemson’s Elijah Thomas had a good look on a left-handed hook, but missed and WSU’s Asbjorn Midtgaard secured the rebound.

After a timeout, WSU put the ball in Haynes-Jones’ hands in isolation at the end of the shot clock. The senior tried to drive, but was headed off, so he took a couple steps behind the extended three-point line and swished the three-pointer that all but secured the victory, putting the Shockers up 61-55 with 30 seconds left.

Clemson rushed a shot at the other end, but missed. WSU rebounded but committed its seventh turnover in the final seven minutes, but rebounded again when Clemson missed. Dexter Dennis made two free throws to finish off the game.

Echenique played like a man possessed in the first three minutes of the second half. Not only did he draw two offensive fouls on Clemson’s starting center Elijah Thomas, promptly sending Clemson’s second-leading scorer to the bench, but he finished three right hooks in the lane.





Combined with a McDuffie three, WSU reeled off a 9-1 run to take a 38-25 lead with 17:41 remaining.

But Clemson’s defense, which ranks in the top-15 by efficiency measures, started to lock up WSU’s offense and make life difficult for the Shockers’ ball handlers. WSU missed eight of its next 10 shots, as Clemson outscored the Shockers 18-9 over the next 10 minutes to trim WSU’s lead to 47-43 with 8:41 remaining.

After being suffocated for so long, McDuffie finally provided some breathing room for the Shockers by swishing a three on the left wing to restore WSU’s lead to 52-43 with 7:21 remaining.

WSU led for 17 of the 20 minutes in the first half and never trailed. The first 90 seconds saw the Shockers take a 5-0 lead after Echenique forced a turnover, McDuffie nailed a transition three and another Clemson turnover resulted in an Echenique basket inside.

For Echenique, the first half saw some of his most inspired play of the season. The 6-foot-11 junior was locked in defensively and came up with three steals, tying his career-high, by deflecting and intercepting post-entry passes.

On the offensive end, Clemson came out with an aggressive defense to combat WSU’s ball-screen offense that essentially double-teamed WSU’s ball handler and clogged up the lane. That left Echenique slipping his screens and heading to the perimeter, where he drilled two three-pointers in the first half and finished with a game-high 10 points. Echenique has made two threes in a game only once in his career.

WSU began creating separation halfway through the first half when Haynes-Jones made back-to-back jump shots to push the lead to 19-12 with 8:29 remaining. Echenique’s second three-pointer gave WSU its largest lead of the first half, 24-16, but Clemson trimmed the deficit to four points with 2:44 remaining and the crowd became engaged.

That’s when Dennis delivered a crucial three to stop Clemson’s momentum and send groans all through Littlejohn Coliseum, as he restored WSU’s lead to 29-22. Clemson coach Brad Brownell became so upset with the officials that he earned himself a technical foul, although the Shockers couldn’t capitalize on the extra free throws and took a 29-24 lead into halftime.

It was a superb defensive effort by WSU in the first half, holding Clemson to 24 points on 32 possessions and 34.8-percent shooting from the field. The five-point halftime deficit would have been larger if not for Clemson making 7 of 8 free throws.