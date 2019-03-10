Who, when, and where Wichita State plays in the AAC tournament this week

After a 1-6 start to conference play, Wichita State is one of the hottest teams going into next week’s American Athletic Conference tournament in Memphis.

The Shockers became the first team in the AAC’s six-year history to win more than seven games after a 1-6 start, as WSU won nine of its last 11 to finish the conference season with a 10-8 record for a sixth-place finish.

Wichita State (17-13) will head to the conference tournament in Memphis as the No. 6 seed and play No. 11 seed East Carolina (10-19) on Thursday at approximately 9 p.m. with the game broadcast on ESPNU. WSU swept the season series with ECU, winning 65-49 in Greenville, N.C. on Feb. 6 and 72-55 in Wichita on March 5.

WSU’s dramatic win on Saturday over Tulane also helped Temple (23-8) win a tiebreaker with Central Florida for the No. 3 seed. That means if the Shockers beat East Carolina for a third time, they will get a rematch with Temple, who won 85-81 in overtime at Koch Arena on Jan. 6, on Friday at approximately 8 p.m. with the game broadcast on ESPNU.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle

If WSU wins two straight games, then it will play in the semifinals on Saturday at 4 p.m. with the game broadcast on ESPN2. The AAC tournament championship is on Sunday at 2:15 p.m. broadcast on ESPN.

Fans can purchase all-session tickets to the conference tournament through the Shocker ticket office in person or by calling 316-978-FANS.

Thursday’s play-in games

Game 1: No. 9 seed vs. No. 8 seed, noon (ESPNU)

Game 2: No. 12 Tulane (4-26) vs. No. 5 Memphis (19-12), 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 3: No. 10 seed vs. No. 7 seed, 7 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 4: No. 11 East Carolina (10-19) vs. No. 6 Wichita State (17-13), 9 p.m. (ESPNU)

Friday’s quarterfinals

Game 5: No. 9 seed-No. 8 seed winner vs. No. 1 seed, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Game 6: Tulane-Memphis winner vs. No. 4 UCF (23-7), 1 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 7: No. 10 seed-No. 7 seed winner vs. No. 2 seed, 6 p.m. (ESPNU)

Game 8: East Carolina-Wichita State winner vs. No. 3 Temple (23-8), 8 p.m. (ESPNU)

Saturday’s semifinals

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sunday’s championship

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 2:15 p.m. (ESPN)