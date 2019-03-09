Dexter Dennis gives Wichita State dramatic win at Tulane with 0.5 seconds left

For 39 minutes and 59.5 seconds, Dexter Dennis was shut out in his return game to his home state of Louisiana.

But with 0.5 seconds left, Wichita State inbounded the ball to Dennis, a freshman from Baker, and he delivered a corner three-point dagger to give the Shockers a buzzer-beating 82-79 victory at Tulane on Saturday. Dennis finished with three points on 1-of-5 shooting.

With the victory, Wichita State ended the regular season winning nine of 11 to finish with a 17-13 overall record and a 10-8 mark in the American Athletic Conference. The Shockers also clinched the No. 6 seed for the AAC tournament in Memphis next week.

WSU had four scorers in double-digits with Samajae Haynes-Jones leading the way with 15 points. Markis McDuffie added 14 points, Jaime Echenique scored 13 and Jamarius Burton had 11 points. Tulane’s Caleb Daniels scored a career-high 36 points.

WSU started the second half with a nine-point lead, played so poorly it fell behind by nine, then rallied to complete a comeback to force overtime. Although the Shockers had chances to finish this one in regulation.

WSU reeled off a 7-0 spurt, finished by a McDuffie kick-out to Haynes-Jones for a three-pointer, to take a 73-70 lead with 2:23 remaining. But Tulane’s Caleb Daniels immediately answered with a three of his own.

Tulane surged ahead 76-74 with 1:36 remaining, only for McDuffie to tie the score. After a Tulane turnover, WSU took a 79-76 lead with 52 seconds left when Echenique finished a basket on the left block through contact and made his free throw.

Up three with time dwindling, WSU did exactly what a defense can’t do: foul. Daniels once again made WSU pay, as he finished a basket and was fouled by Rod Brown with 33 seconds left. Daniels made the free throw to tie the score.

WSU held for the final shot and missed, as Haynes-Jones was just long on a three-pointer straight on. But an out-of-bounds Tulane player touched the ball during the ensuing scramble for the rebound and WSU was given a second chance with 0.5 seconds remaining.

Playing for its pride and for its seniors, Tulane blitzed the Shockers out of halftime and outscored WSU 23-7 in the first nine minutes of the second half. WSU allowed its nine-point halftime lead to dissipate before the first media timeout, as Tulane led 41-40 with 15:48 remaining.

Tulane’s lead would swell to 55-46 with 10:17 remaining before WSU started playing with its back against the wall. Burton finished a three-point play, then Haynes-Jones drilled a three and Burton finished another three-point play to trim Tulane’s lead to 60-55 with 7:42 remaining.

The Shockers finally reclaimed the lead thanks to a burst from freshman Erik Stevenson to highlight a 9-0 run to give WSU a 64-63 lead with 5:28 remaining. Stevenson made a pair of free throws, then caused a turnover on the next possession. Seconds later, Stevenson fired up a three-pointer on the other end that swished. A pair of McDuffie free throws capped the run to give WSU the lead.

But Tulane proved resilient, as Samir Sheic (20 points) gave the Green Wave the lead back, then Daniels scored back-to-back baskets to stake Tulane to a 70-66 lead with 3:54 remaining.

In hindsight, the warning signs were there. Tulane never took a lead on WSU outside of the game’s first minute, mostly because of 12 first-half turnovers, but the Shockers struggled to string together crisp play long enough to create separation in the first half.

When WSU ripped off a 7-0 run, thanks to a McDuffie triple, Asbjorn Midtgaard lay-in and Burton pull-up jumper to build a 13-6 lead early, it allowed Tulane to whittle down the lead to 19-17 over the next four minutes.

It was actually a culprit of that sloppy play that helped spark the Shockers at the end of the first half. After WSU’s top two centers, Echenique and Midtgaard, picked up two fouls, freshman Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler was forced into action for the final six minutes of the half.

On his first two touches of the game, Poor Bear-Chandler fumbled the ball away for a turnover. But when WSU needed him, Poor Bear-Chandler came off the bench to score back-to-back baskets and scored all five points in a 5-0 spurt that gave the Shockers a 30-22 lead with 3:45 remaining.

Tulane trimmed the deficit to four with a minute remaining, but a pair of Poor Bear-Chandler (he finished with eight first-half points) free throws and a last-second Ricky Torres jumper pushed WSU’s lead to 37-28 heading into halftime.