Gregg Marshall believes Markis McDuffie will be remembered as the bridge to Shocker greatness

Markis McDuffie and Samajae Haynes-Jones were tasked with perhaps the toughest leadership job in the Gregg Marshall era at Wichita State.

Not only would both be required to rise to the challenge of massively expanded roles, but they would also have to lead one of the most inexperienced teams in college basketball.

The challenge has brought out the best of both and now the Shockers are playing their best basketball when it matters most, as they won for the eighth time in their last 10 games with a 72-55 victory over East Carolina on senior night Tuesday at Koch Arena. For the first time this season, WSU (16-13) has a winning record (9-8) in the American Athletic Conference.

“They have done a wonderful job of not losing faith and not being antagonistic or angry with the younger players as they learned to play at this level,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said. “When some of us were a little testy or a little unhappy with how we were playing, they handled it as beautifully as you can as a leader.”

Their on-the-court contributions have been obvious this season.

McDuffie has taken on perhaps the biggest individual workload of any player of the Marshall era. On a team starved for offense at times, McDuffie has had to step up and take and make difficult shots all season. His scoring average of 18 points doesn’t reflect the degree of difficulty in which he had to earn those points.

After a stomach ailment prevented Haynes-Jones from playing in eight of WSU’s final nine games, he’s averaged 33 minutes per game and averaged 12.1 points. Marshall has relied on him heavily because he is the team’s best 1-on-1 creator and Haynes-Jones has responded by delivering two game-winning buzzer-beaters this season.

To see their playing careers celebrated with a tribute video after the game was a special moment for the two seniors.

“It was bitter sweet,” McDuffie said. “I definitely appreciated what they did for me on senior night and I appreciate all of my years here. It’s been a lot of love and support ever since I stepped foot on campus. I just appreciate everything. I’m so overwhelmed right now to see how many people came out to support me and Samajae. It was an amazing thing to see. I’ll never forget it.”

“I felt a little emotional there, but it didn’t come out,” Haynes-Jones said. “I took in every moment I was out there on the court. Now that it’s over with, I want to be thankful for this the rest of my life.”

Although they came to WSU at different times -- McDuffie arrived as a 17-year-old freshman, while Haynes-Jones was a two-year transfer from Hutchinson Community College -- the duo bonded on and off the court. McDuffie and Haynes-Jones have lived together for the last two years and shared many great memories as Shockers the past two seasons.

One they both agree they’ll never forget is the Koch Arena atmosphere.

“Just the energy the fans bring, that’s something I’ll always remember,” Haynes-Jones said. “You don’t get that every place you play at.”

“I’ll never forget those moments,” McDuffie said. “That’s why I appreciate being here so much. The way they cheer for defense and hard work. Not just when we make a shot, but when we’re making plays and playing Shocker basketball.”

Wichita State guard Dexter Dennis throws down. Dunk during the first half of their game against East Carolina at Koch Arena on Tuesday. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

Both have been instrumental this season in guiding the younger players on the roster. Outside of the two seniors, only sophomore Asbjorn Midtgaard had played at the Division I level and Midtgaard had only played 49 minutes as a freshman.

“Me and Samajae came to WSU about the same time, so we went through this process together,” Midtgaard said. “Seeing him grown as a player and as a person has been incredible. I’m so proud of him. He’s helped show me that even if you struggle, you just have to keep your head high, keep going, keep working hard and good things will come.

“Markis helped me from the get-go. I remember when I came here (from Denmark) with one suitcase and Markis offered me, ‘If you want a pair of shoes, just come to my house and get a pair.’ I didn’t say no to that. I still have those shoes. He’s helped me develop as a Wichita State player and develop as a person. These two seniors have been amazing.”

Wichita State guard Samajae Haynes-Jones hugs senior teammate Markis McDuffie after they checked out of the game against East Carolina on Tuesday. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

To Marshall, McDuffie will be remembered as a monumental player to the program.

McDuffie has been teammates with Fred VanVleet, Ron Baker, Evan Wessel and Landry Shamet. He was a key cog winning championships and NCAA Tournament games. Now he’s helped the Shockers transition to a new era in the American mentoring future standouts like Dexter Dennis, Erik Stevenson and Jamarius Burton.

“Markis is going to be remembered, in my book, as the guy that is the bridge from the Ron Baker, Fred VanVleet, 35-0, Sweet 16, all of that to what hopefully will become the future of Shocker basketball,” Marshall said. “All of these young guys he’s helped bring along as freshman. He will be the bridge from one group to another.”

Wichita State forward Markis McDuffie scrambles for a loose ball against East Carolina guard Addison Hill during the first half of their game at Koch Arena on Tuesday. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

WSU has won at least 25 games and played in the NCAA Tournament for the past eight seasons. While that streak will end this season, WSU has still surpassed outside expectations.

McDuffie believes it’s the start of the next great Shocker run. While he won’t be around to see it through, he’ll know that he was there to help launch it.

“I definitely see it with these new guys. They have a bright future,” McDuffie said. “These guys will be back making noise in the NCAA Tournament if not this year, then definitely in the future. I’ll always be there for them. These guys are like my brothers and I definitely see the potential in all of them. I’m so proud of how much they’ve improved this year and I really believe they’re going to do big things and I believe coach will have another Final Four ring some day.”

The seniors know their impact will be seen in the years to come for the Shockers, but they also know they have a chance to make a lasting impact next week at the AAC Tournament in Memphis.

“We feel like we can win it,” Haynes-Jones said. “That’s how we’re coming at it.”

