“I knew it was a bucket.” Haynes-Jones demanded ball in timeout, then delivered game-winner for WSU

“I want it.”

Samajae Haynes-Jones did not mince words in Wichita State’s huddle during a timeout with 6.4 seconds remaining against Connecticut and the scored tied at Koch Arena on Tuesday.

The senior from Wichita wanted the ball and WSU coach Gregg Marshall gave it to him. Haynes-Jones traveled the length of the floor up the right sideline, lofted a 12-footer high up into the air with his left hand as his momentum carried him right and watched it fall into the basket for his second game-winner in less than a month.

Wichita State 65, Connecticut 63. Final.

“I knew it was a bucket,” Haynes-Jones told reporters afterward. “It wasn’t no question, I promise.”

After dicing SMU’s defense for an improbable, up-and-under layup for the game-winner in WSU’s 85-83 win at Koch Arena on Jan. 30, Haynes-Jones hand-delivered another crucial win for WSU.

In their quest for the No. 6 seed in the American Athletic Conference tournament in Memphis, the Shockers (14-13, 7-8 AAC) improved their chances with a win over UConn. Now WSU is tied with South Florida at 7-8 in conference play with three remaining.

“Back in the day, it was ‘Big Shot Bob’ with Robert Horry from the LA Lakers,” Marshall said. “We’re going to start calling him ‘Big Shot Samaj.’”

The play call was essentially identical with the one that WSU used against SMU. The premise was to give Haynes-Jones the ball, clear out the entire right side of the floor and give him the option to run a pick-and-pop with WSU senior Markis McDuffie.

But the screen with McDuffie was never needed because UConn opted to not pick Haynes-Jones up until the halfcourt line. It initially looked like Haynes-Jones was too lax with his first four dribbles up the court considering the time remaining, but he was using those casual dribbles to lull UConn defender Christian Vital into a false sense of containment.

The scouting report on Haynes-Jones, a dominant left-handed player, is to force him to use his right hand. So Vital was shading Haynes-Jones to the left, basically inviting him to go right. That’s exactly what Haynes-Jones did, as he burst free with a single explosive dribble with his right hand.

Even the three power dribbles that came after were all made by the right hand of Haynes-Jones.

“He was dribbling the whole way with his off-hand,” McDuffie said. “That just shows how he can make plays with both hands. That was impressive.”

When it was time to shoot, Haynes-Jones planted off one foot, his right, kicked his left leg up in the air for balance and guided the shot with his left hand toward the basket with one second on the clock. Since his momentum was carrying him so hard to the baseline and past the backboard, Haynes-Jones had to aim at least a foot left of the rim just for it to ultimately line up on target.

Also helping matters was Haynes-Jones put just the right touch on the ball, so even when it caromed off the rim, it was soft enough to rattle home as the buzzer sounded.

“It’s a tough shot, but you know he’s going to get a shot in that situation with a full head of steam,” Marshall said. “It was so pure and so good.

“When the ball left his hand, I knew it was good. I had a great view of it. Just beautiful arc.”

It was objectively a difficult shot, but to Haynes-Jones it’s a shot he’s shot hundreds, if not thousands of times. So while the degree of difficulty may have seemed extreme to some, for Haynes-Jones it was one that he was comfortable with.

“I’ve shot it a lot through my life,” Haynes-Jones said. “I just had to relax and knock it down.”

“It’s tough, but Samajae does that all the time,” McDuffie added. “When you see a guy who makes those type of shots, you have no doubt he can make that shot. He was confident. For him to go at that speed and get up a shot, it shows you the confidence in his game and no hesitation.”

His teammates stormed the court and dog piled him on a couch set up on the right baseline. Through the madness, Haynes-Jones could be heard screaming, “That’s what I do!”

It’s one thing to hit a game-winner. It’s another to step up and demand the shot, then hit the game-winner. On Thursday, Haynes-Jones felt the difference.

“I said I wanted to do it and I did it,” Haynes-Jones said, smiling. “It just felt good to get a win. My team, we all work so hard, it just feels great to get this win.”