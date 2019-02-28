Samajae does it again: WSU senior scores game-winner to lift WSU over UConn

Samajae Haynes-Jones did it again.

The Wichita senior rescued Wichita State with another improbable game-winning shot in American Athletic Conference play, as the Shockers erased a 10-point, second-half deficit and beat Connecticut 65-63 at Koch Arena on Thursday.

It was a pivotal game for the Shockers’ chances of pushing for a No. 6 seed at the American Athletic Conference tournament. WSU improved to 14-13 overall and 7-8 in conference play, which brings it in a tie with South Florida for sixth place. UConn lost its sixth straight game and fell to 13-15 overall and 4-11 in AAC play.

Haynes-Jones, who hit the game-winner over SMU, finished with a team-high 20 points and helped deliver coach Gregg Marshall his 300th career win with the Shockers.

Markis McDuffie, who had 19 points, gave WSU a 63-57 lead with 1:06 remaining with a three-pointer, but UConn had the answer with back-to-back treys from Alterique Gilbert to level the score at 63-63 with 6.4 seconds left. The second make by Gilbert came from several feet beyond the three-point line.

But WSU put the ball in the hands of Haynes-Jones, cleared out the entire right side of the floor for him and allowed him to race up the court. His momentum carried him so far out of bounds that he was against the railing when his 15-foot jump shot fell through the net to deliver the win.

With the score tied at 54-5 with four minutes remaining, WSU’s Jamarius Burton broke the tie with a free throw. The two teams traded threes with Dexter Dennis giving WSU a 58-57 lead with 2:46 remaining. UConn had a numbers advantage on a fastbreak for the lead, but WSU’s Haynes-Jones stood his ground as Tarin Smith barreled into him to draw a crucial charge with 2:18 remaining.

On WSU’s next trip down, Jaime Echenique was fouled and made a pair of free throws for a 60-57 lead with 2:01 remaining. The Shockers’ got a defensive stop and then McDuffie delivered a three-pointer for a 63-57 lead with 1:06 remaining.

After trailing by as many as 10 points early in the second half, the Shockers finally made their push to tie the game on a three-point play from Echenique, who powered through a defender and finished a put-back and flexed for the crowd after scoring. His free throw brought WSU level with UConn at 42-42 with 10:15 remaining after the Shocker had trailed for the previous 15 minutes.

WSU took its first lead on a three-pointer from McDuffie, who had missed 10 of 12 shots at that point, that put the Shockers in front 45-44 with 10:01 remaining. But it was the play from sophomore center Asbjorn Midtgaard that was a highlight for WSU.

In a 42-second span, Midtgaard did the following:

Bailed the Shockers out with a last-second layup on a pass from Haynes-Jones out of the pick roll for a 47-46 lead.

Smothered a Sidney Wilson drive by extending an arm outside his body to trap the ball.

Swatted an Alterique Gilbert up-and-under shot to start a fastbreak.





Sprinted the floor, received a dump-off pass from Burton and tried to pull the rim down for a 49-46 lead as the crowd exploded.

It seemed like before that any time WSU did have a chance to extend a run, it would have an excruciating miss at the rim, fail to generate the defensive stop it needed or miss the shot that would have sent the fans into a frenzy.

As when Midtgaard swatted a UConn shot at the rim, but Dennis missed the layup on the other end. Or when Haynes-Jones hit a three to trim the deficit to six, Erik Stevenson stole the ball, whipped a behind-the-back pass to Dennis on the fastbreak but Dennis’ three-pointer rattled out. Seconds later, UConn drilled a three and extended its lead.

But that’s when Midtgaard went on his tear, flipped the game and spurred the Shockers to the victory.

For a team that claimed to be improving and desperate to end the regular season playing its best basketball, it was hard to tell from the Shockers’ first-half performance.

The 6 p.m. start time made for an emptier-than-usual Koch Arena, although the announced attendance of 10,026 extended WSU’s streak to 225 straight games with at least 10,000 sold tickets, and the play on the court did nothing to energize the crowd.

Even when McDuffie made a step-back jumper that put WSU up 12-5 with 10:08 remaining, the crowd didn’t respond as usual. That’s because WSU failed to make two straight shots other than its first two of the half and its final two.

In between, the Shockers managed to play some of its worst offense of the season. Dribbles seemingly tripled passes. Passion was seemingly void. The cuts were made without an end goal in mind, so were the passes.

Take away the first two and final two possessions and WSU scored 13 points on 26 possessions. The Shockers missed 22 of 25 shots on those possessions and committed four turnovers.

For the first 10 minutes, WSU didn’t pay for its poor offensive play. It was doing well to force UConn into an even more miserable start, but eventually the Huskies started to make shots. At one point, UConn made seven straight to reel off a 17-3 run.

When WSU finally pieced together what began to resemble momentum, as Haynes-Jones made a pair of free throws to trim UConn’s lead to 24-20 with 1:59 remaining, the Shockers immediately gave up a three-pointer then Echenique was whistled for his second three-second lane violation. Just like that, Koch Arena went flat.

WSU’s final spurt just before halftime helped trim UConn’s nine-point lead down to 27-22, but not even a fiery Marshall halftime speech, which has sparked this team before, could inject WSU with energy.

Haynes-Jones hit a three to cut UConn’s lead to 27-25 right after halftime, but then the Shockers gave up a 10-2 run and allowed UConn to take a 37-27 lead before the first media timeout.