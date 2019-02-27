Here’s how Jaime Echenique has become a human eraser on defense for WSU

Jaime Echenique has a legitimate claim to the title of most impactful shot-blocker of the Gregg Marshall era.

Heading into Thursday’s rematch with Connecticut (13-14, 4-10 AAC), a 6 p.m. game at Koch Arena broadcast on ESPN2, the Wichita State junior has 41 blocks on the season, already the fifth-best shot-blocking season under Marshall. Echenique has swatted at least one shot in 23 of 26 games for WSU (13-13, 6-8 AAC) and has a block in 11 straight games, one short of tying Shaq Morris’ record under Marshall.

But what makes Echenique unique is his knack for also being able to take charges. By The Eagle’s count, Echenique has taken a team-high 18 charges this season, the same amount as the rest of his teammates combined.

For someone who is so good at blocking shots, Echenique shows a rare discipline as a defender to know when to chase the block and when the draw the charge. Add them both up and Echenique has erased 59 chances for opponents this season near the rim.

“He’s got pretty good feet and he moves pretty well for a big guy and he anticipates well,” WSU coach Gregg Marshall said. “It’s a special talent and he’s got it. It’s very valuable. He’s saved a lot of baskets for us this year.”

It’s true Echenique has a knack, but he’s also well-prepared.

For starters, he reads the assistant coach’s scouting reports religiously. He takes note of any players the assistants have identified who leap off one foot when they attack on drives. That’s important because one-foot leapers cannot change their momentum.

So before every game, Echenique already has an idea in his head which out-of-control guards he might be able to step in front of.

“I know which ones to look for,” Echenique said. “I always pay attention to the guards because I know I will have to help. Some of the big guys I can get, but I have to be smart. Once they get the ball, you just have to build a wall.”

Another advantage Echenique has is his vantage point.

That is true for all centers, who spend the majority of their time close to the basket with their eyes on the perimeter. If Echenique is playing a traditional center, more times than not he is stationed on one of the blocks. A good shot-blocker knows to shift over when an opposing player barrels down the lane; a great shot-blocker can sniff out an incoming drive before they even get there.

Echenique, a junior-college transfer who hails from Colombia, is an expert at this. He sees the drives coming, which gives him time to judge whether he should set up for a charge or begin to time his jump to challenge the shot.

“I am always the deepest guy, so I have more vision than anyone on the court,” Echenique explained. “I always keep my vision 50-50, look at my guy and look at where the ball is. So I see if it’s a guy who is out of control and then I calculate if I have space for the charge or if I should go for the block.”

Sometimes Echenique sees the play develop late and it still doesn’t matter. He is fairly mobile and has a long wingspan in a 6-foot-11 frame that affords him some margin for error.

Sometimes Echenique will set up for a charge, only for the guard to change speeds to get around him and try for a lay-up on the other side. Echenique can react quick enough to abort his charge attempt and use his reach to stuff the shot. It’s a demoralizing experience for opponents.

Echenique’s defensive playmaking has the power to erase mistakes, not completely since they live on in Marshall’s film sessions, but it takes the Shockers’ perimeter defenders off the hook in the moment.

“I know he saves us a lot because we see it a lot in film,” WSU wing Dexter Dennis said. “If we get beat on the perimeter, he’s really good about sliding over and stepping right in front of them for charges or blocking the shot. He’s a big presence at the rim for other teams. There aren’t any easy layups when Jaime is on the court.”

Echenique (41 blocks) will have at least five more games to chase the single-season lead on the Marshall leaderboard, which currently stands with Carl Hall (55 in 2013), Ehimen Orukpe (52 in 2013), Morris (51 in 2018) and Kadeem Coleby (45 in 2014) ahead of him.

Total blocks isn’t the best way to examine how good of a shot-blocker Echenique is since he only plays 18.1 minutes per game. A better statistic to use is block percentage, which estimates the percentage of opponent two-pointers blocked by a player while on the floor.

Per KenPom.com, Echenique ranks No. 23 nationally in block percentage (10.2) and he leads the American Athletic Conference in block percentage (12.5) in conference games. Yes, Echenique is blocking more shots on a per-minute basis than UCF’s 7-foot-6 senior Tacko Fall (9.7 percent) in AAC games. In terms of WSU history, only Orukpe’s 12.5 mark in 2013 bests Echenique.

Other advanced numbers also show how much of an anchor Echenique truly is for WSU’s defense. Per StatHouse Analytics, WSU’s defensive efficiency peaks with Echenique on the court, as the Shockers allow just 0.88 points per possession with him. Echenique also ranks nationally in the 88th percentile of individual defense, according to Synergy.

None of those former great shot-blockers at WSU were also great charge-takers, which makes Echenique stand out in his own class.

Echenique has fired up the Koch Arena crowd on countless occasions this season with his antics after taking a charge or making a big block. The numbers show he is outstanding at each, so the question is which one does he personally prefer?

“That’s a good question,” Echenique said. “When I block, I feel more passion. It gets me going because I love blocking people. But I also know how important it is taking charges because it’s a foul and gets us the ball back. I just love making winning plays for my team.”

Connecticut at Wichita State

Records: UConn 13-14, 4-10 AAC; WSU 13-13, 6-8 AAC

When: 6 p.m., Thursday

Where: Koch Arena (10,506), Wichita

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KEYN, 103.7-FM

About Connecticut: The series with UConn is tied 2-2 with the Shockers sweeping the Huskies last season, then UConn winning 80-60 in Storrs on Jan. 26 this season… Picked fifth in the preseason AAC poll, UConn is in its first season under coach Dan Hurley. He led a successful six-year turnaround at Rhode Island, ending with back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances… The Huskies have struggled as of late, losing five straight entering Thursday’s game… An injury has sidelined leading scorer Jalen Adams (17.0 points per game), who has not played since Feb. 6 and will miss Thursday’s game. Alterique Gilbert (12.6 points) also missed nearly a month after sustaining an injury in WSU’s first game. He will be playing on Thursday… The Huskies are still winless on the road this season, as they have lost all seven games. UConn is 1-10 away from home this season… Christian Vital is the team’s leading rebounder (6.0) and three-point shooter (63 total on 41.2 percent)… UConn has won four national titles, all in the last two decades. The Huskies won in 1999, 2004, 2011 and 2014.

About Wichita State: Coach Gregg Marshall, who celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, can win his 300th career game at WSU on Thursday. He is already the school’s all-time wins leader and is 299-111 in 12 seasons. He needs just seven more wins to reach 500 for his career… Dexter Dennis is the AAC Freshman of the Week after tying the WSU freshman record with six threes in a win at Tulsa. He has 15 three-pointers in his last three games… Jamarius Burton has 19 assists in his last two games, tying Fred VanVleet (2015) for the best two-game stretch by a Shocker in the Marshall era… Markis McDuffie played for UConn coach Dan Hurley’s father, Bob Hurley Sr., at St. Anthony High School… The Shockers have a pair of Connecticut prep school standouts signed in their 2019 recruiting class in Tyson Etienne (Putnam Science Academy) and Noah Fernandes (Woodstock Academy)… UConn held McDuffie to a season-low nine points on 4-of-14 shooting in the first meeting. It was one of just three games the WSU senior has failed to score double-digits. McDuffie now ranks 18th on the career scoring list and needs just three more threes to crack the top-10 on the school’s all-time three-point list… WSU has won five of its last seven games since losing to UConn on Jan. 26, while the Huskies have dropped six of seven since then.